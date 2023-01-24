Read full article on original website
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
The "world's rudest" diner is coming to Austin, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever. Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server.2. Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street. The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin. 3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green...
Four-day Americana festival rolls out the camping mats for 36th year near Austin
Music festivals nearby are one of the best benefits of city living, but sometimes they could stand to be a bit more rural — even if they’re not country festivals. OId Settler’s Music Festival fills that niche without sacrificing relevance; the festival, taking place this year from April 20-23, brings in some of the best names in folk, Americana, and Southern traditions. As announced on January 25, this means 31 groups and solo artists across four days of camping and enjoying the outdoors in Dale, about 45 minutes southeast of Austin (near Lockhart).Old Settler’s Homestead, a 145-acre ranchland, has been...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Upscale bowling alley rolls into Cedar Park
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsSometimes it feels like Austinites always have to be doing something, and that's what makes this town beautiful. In the spirit of not taking drinks sitting down, Spare Birdie Public House is rolling into Cedar Park (1400 Discovery Blvd) for a soft opening on February 1, and a grand opening on February 20. A bit like an upscale Top Golf or neighborhood bowling alley with an incredibly...
6 Austin restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Six Austin restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Austin restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned three national nominations and three...
Austin reels in top Texas spot among best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Austin has landed a prestigious spot among the 25 best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker. Landing at No. 12 on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Austin joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Dallas (No. 20), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible — with the notable exclusions of Los Angeles and New York:"We don’t believe people should have to be rich or well-connected...
2 Austin suburbs cash in among the richest places in Texas for 2023
Central Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Lakeway has been renamed the fifth richest place in Texas for 2023 in a recent study. Southlake, in the DFW, took the top spot, reprising its past success.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest...
Austin's flagship Kendra Scott store transforms into mini-Museum of Ice Cream for Valentine's Day
Roses are red, violets are blue, and it's almost February, which means the season of love is upon us. Whether you're looking for the perfect Instagram backdrop or the perfect gift for your Galentine, Valentine — or just a treat for yourself — one particularly sweet collaboration has you covered. Starting February 1, Austin's own Kendra Scott is partnering with the Museum of Ice Cream to "spread joy, inspire human connection, and reimagine the way we experience ice cream and jewelry just in time for Valentine’s Day," according to a release.An extension of Scott's “Sweet on You” Valentine’s Day campaign,...
A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever
Imagine you’re at a restaurant and the server rolls her eyes because you don’t like ice in your water. What a pansy you are. First, you order a chocolate milkshake, but on second thought, you’d like vanilla. You apologetically ask her to change it on the ticket and she threatens to spit in it. On your way out, you tip her 20 percent and leave a review: “5 stars. Rudest service I’ve ever had.”Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server who just...
Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching Austin
The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
Chicago drone company lands in Austin as part of Texas-wide expansion
A Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services is bringing new offices in Texas — including Austin.Helios Visions revealed its expansion into Texas in December 2022, and named three new offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design, and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve...
Construction begins this spring on second phase of Downtown Austin's Waterloo Greenway
The second phase for Waterloo Greenway is moving forward. It’s part of a bigger park system along Waller Creek in Downtown Austin.The City of Austin has picked a construction partner to build “The Confluence.” It will be the southern-most point of the Waterloo Greenway, where Waller Creek meets Lady Bird Lake. It was formerly called Creek Delta."We are thrilled to announce the selection of our construction partner, Jay‐Reese Contractors, who will help us bring the next phase of Waterloo Greenway to life and build upon their legacy of authentically-Austin projects,” Waterloo Greenway CEO Jesús Aguirre said. “The Confluence is an...
Austin suburb to welcome first ever movie theater and entertainment center
The Austin suburb of Hutto is set to welcome its first ever movie theater in 2024. A Hutto City Council meeting on January 19 revealed the full details, announcing EVO Entertainment Group’s newest ground-up prototype would be part of the ongoing expansion of Townwest Commons. The Austin-based entertainment group is the fastest-growing cinema circuit in the country. Sarted with one location in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group has since expanded to 18 locations across five states. Located south of the Hutto YMCA, off of the US Highway 79 near SH 130, the new Hutto location will be the company's first ground-up...
3 adoptable Austin Pets Alive! senior dogs get portraits and support from JCPenney
JCPenney is hoping to help senior dogs across the country find their forever homes. The company is partnering with 10 pet shelters across America to help older dogs by capturing photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch."As a brand focused on supporting families on every occasion, we care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members too," said Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy at JCPenney. "We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with...
Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street
Austinites who find themselves wistfully scouring flight deals to Ireland are in for a special surprise later this spring. Hailing from New York, The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin.The outpost will be The Dead Rabbit's first venture outside New York, where it just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Opened in 2013, the pub takes its name from an Irish gang who lived in the same lower Manhattan neighborhood nearly 200 years prior. Co-founder Jack McGarry had already earned the title of "world's best" for a previous Belfast concept, and The Dead...
How long Austin buyers need to save for a home, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. This is how long Austin home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new study says Austin buyers will need to work for 3.64 or 6.07 years to afford a down payment on a median home value of $482,900.2. 10 restaurants represent their cities at the 2023 inauguration, including two from Austin. The County Line and Industry — an old restaurant and a very new one —...
Round Rock flips the first page on a brand-new public library
After closing its Main Street location in December, Round Rock Public Library is opening a brand-new building on East Liberty Avenue with a celebration on January 28.Located a block north from the original, 43,000-square-foot facility, the new library building is three stories tall and spans about 66,000 square feet. It was designed by international architecture firm PGAL, Inc. One of the goals with the new library was to expand its services to people of all ages. The first floor will have classrooms, the second floor will have study rooms, and the third floor will have areas for quiet working or...
Madonna mounts global celebration tour for 2023 with stop in Austin
One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe. Called " Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years. The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September. UPDATE 1-19-2023: Madonna has added 13 new dates to the tour, including second shows in Houston, Dallas, and Austin. The dates below reflect the new shows: Wednesday, September 13 and newly added Thursday, September 14 – Houston, Toyota Center Monday, September 18 and newly added Tuesday, September 19 – Dallas, American...
Renowned neighborhood for unhoused Austinites to expand by 1400 homes
A 24-year-old Austin nonprofit serving the city’s unhoused community has announced an expansion of a master-planned neighborhood designed for individuals coming out of chronic homelessness. Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) was founded in Austin in 1998 and started the largest prepared feeding program for the homeless in Central Texas. They developed Community First! Village in northeast Travis County in 2015 to provide permanent housing and a supportive environment to the city’s homeless community. Currently, the Village houses over 350 formerly homeless men and women on 51 acres of land. The first phase of the neighborhood features 100 RV/park homes and...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals and live entertainment make the case for wandering the city limits in the days to come. Attend the Lunar New Year Festival with the whole family, or enjoy fringe theatre with friends at FronteratFest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 19Cap City Comedy Club presents Joe ListComedian Joe List brings his brand of dry humor to Cap City Comedy Club. He’s best known for his appearance on Netflix's The Stand Ups Season 2, and for his finalist run on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Get...
Texas Wine Auction invites Austin chefs to compete for best paired dishes
Going once, going twice; the Second Annual Texas Wine Auction by Texas Wine Revolution is back. This is more than an excuse to collect a few more bottles. The Fredericksburg auction on April 29 is accompanied by wine and food samples, and when buyers aren’t competing with each other, they’ll rate bites by competing chefs.Not to be confused with the The Rare & Fine Wine Auction and Gala by the Wine & Food Foundation, this event is explicitly Texas-themed. The spirited night will raise funds for the health of Texas hospitality workers as well as research and development through Texas...
