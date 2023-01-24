Read full article on original website
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
77 Democrats in Congress urge Biden to scrap new asylum limits
Washington — Nearly 80 Democratic lawmakers in Congress implored President Biden on Thursday to scrap plans to limit asylum access and eligibility along the southern border, highlighting intra-party divides over how the U.S. should manage a historic migration crisis.Earlier this month, the Biden administration unveiled its most comprehensive plan yet to deter illegal border crossings. It announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela would face expulsion to Mexico under a Trump-era public health order known as Title 42 if they enter the U.S. unlawfully. It also extended legal migration opportunities to migrants with U.S. sponsors and vulnerable asylum-seekers.The...
National Archives asks representatives of past six administrations to check for classified documents
The National Archives and Records Administration is asking representatives of the six most recent past presidential administrations to comb through their personal records again to check for any classified or other presidential records, according to the text of a letter obtained by CBS News. The request comes after documents with classification markings were found at the private residences of former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. CNN was first to report the requests from NARA to past presidents and vice presidents. The Presidential Records Act, passed during former President Jimmy Carter's administration but not effective until...
Meet the 5 powerful women who could keep the U.S. from fiscal disaster
They are now among the most powerful women in Congress. But when they were first elected in the 1990s, they were often overlooked, or even talked down to.Rep. Kay Granger, a Republican from Texas, remembers that men would avoid asking her questions, addressing other men in the room instead. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, says a male colleague once challenged her at a hearing to describe a military tank engine produced in her district without looking at her notes. (She shot back: "Damn straight I can!") Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, says that one of the...
Ronna McDaniel reelected RNC chair
The Republican National Committee on Friday reelected Ronna McDaniel to lead the GOP's operations through the next presidential election and the congressional elections in 2024.Ronna McDaniel, running for her fourth term, was challenged by Trump lawyer Harmeet Dhillon and Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Voting took place in Dana Point, Calif., where the national party is holding its winter meetings.States cast their votes in alphabetical order by state, and also by secret ballot. The winner needed at least 85 votes to clinch the election. The tally announced at the end showed McDaniel won the three-way race with 111 votes...
Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his 2024 presidential bid, saying he is "more angry" and "more committed" to winning the presidency as his former political allies weigh bids to potentially challenge him for the GOP nomination."The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one," Trump said to his supporters at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, before suggesting that he was the GOP candidate best suited to win in 2024. Trump delivered similar...
DeSantis may just have made the RNC chair race a lot more competitive
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may have made the race for the new Republican National Committee chair a lot more competitive on the eve of the election. Ronna McDaniel, seeking her fourth term as chair, appeared to have her reelection bid locked up, with over 100 members declaring their support for her. But that was before DeSantis weighed in on the race during an interview with "The Charlie Kirk Show" Thursday."We've had 3 substandard election cycles in a row, '18, '20, and '22, and I'd say '22 was the worst...I think we need a change," DeSantis said. "I think we need to...
House Republicans seek new restrictions on use of U.S. oil stockpile
For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation's emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government to offset any non-emergency withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with new drilling on public lands and oceans. Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of abusing the reserve for political reasons to keep gas prices low, while Biden says tapping the reserve was needed last year in response to a ban on Russian oil imports following President...
