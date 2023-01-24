Apply for Peoria Police Department Citizen's Academy

Are you interested in learning more about law enforcement?

The Peoria Police Department is recruiting for the spring 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy, which is a 10-week course that allows participants an exciting behind-the-scenes look into police operations.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and have not attended the academy in the past.

Classes begin Feb. 15 and take place on Wednesday evenings 6-9 p.m. through April 26.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/citizensacademy .