NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
49ers vs. Eagles Prediction: 2023 NFC Championship Odds, Spread & Best Bet
The final two teams standing in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy, or more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins as a starter to extend San Francisco’s 12-game winning streak. But they have a tough battle ahead of ...
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'
FRISCO, TX — Huge news has just been delivered to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023. "We're all extremely excited to have Dan back," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke with Dan a short while ago, and this is big for us. It gives us continuity, definitely in...
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday moved into the round of second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have narrowed their vast list of candidates to seven or eight finalists. ESPN reported Saturday's second interview would take place Wednesday. Saturday was 1-7 as interim coach, winning his debut upon replacing Frank Reich but finishing with a seven-game losing streak. Saturday, 47, was a six-time Pro Bowl center who played for...
Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg
Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, following a 4-11 start to his first year and a 51-14 loss to...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches his team play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) encouraged by progress
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make progress from the high ankle sprain he sustained last Saturday and he doesn't expect any serious challenges in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes said Thursday that the real test will come later in the week. "We'll see as we get closer and closer and we'll see during the game," he said. "You can't fully do exactly...
Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach
Kevin and Donnie discuss the breaking news with the Broncos becoming the first team in free agency to hire their new head coach: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Steve Wilks' attorneys 'shocked and disturbed' by Panthers' hire
Legal representatives for Steve Wilks said Thursday they are "shocked and disturbed" that their client was not hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after the Panthers officially tabbed Frank Reich as their man, Wigdor Law LLP -- a New York City-based law firm representing Wilks in his discrimination suit against the NFL -- made its own announcement over social media. "We are shocked and disturbed...
Cowboys coach makes major decision about future
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be looking for a new defensive coordinator anytime soon. Dan Quinn announced Thursday that he’s staying with the Cowboys and won’t pursue any head coaching vacancies that remain in the league. #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate Read more... The post Cowboys coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
