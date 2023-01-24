Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Steve Jones, 72, of Graettinger
Services for 72-year-old Steve Jones of Graettinger will be Tuesday, January 31st, at 11 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Reading Cemetery in Farnhamville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Woman Airlifted Following Friday Crash
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Buena Vista County woman was seriously hurt following a two vehicle crash Friday evening east of Storm Lake. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street a shortly before 6:30 where an eastbound SUV is believed to have pulled out in front of a southbound pickup causing the two to collide.
Comments / 0