Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
iheart.com
Awkward, someone farted live on the View
On Wednesday, The View was interrupted by flatulence. One of the co-hosts farted. They’re not talking or pointing fingers. It’s unladylike. An abrupt sound was heard during a conversation about the classified document discoveries. The fart was loud enough that members of the studio audience heard it, too. They giggled.
iheart.com
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
iheart.com
Katy Perry Joined By Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife On Red Carpet
Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala alongside a surprising friend. The singer walked alongside model Miranda Kerr, AKA the ex-wife of Perry's current fiancé Orlando Bloom. Not only did the pair attend the event together, but Perry herself gave Kerr an award for Excellence in the Arts, which is given out every year at the event.
iheart.com
'It's Happening Right Here': RaeLynn's Song Debuts With Important Message
The country singer-songwriter knew without a doubt that she had to sing “It’s Happening Right Here,” going hand-in-hand with a documentary that aims to raise awareness about sexual solicitation and how to recognize risks to help protect children and teens. RaeLynn announced earlier this week that she’d...
Comments / 0