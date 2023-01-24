ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri rental assistance program ending on Jan. 31

COLUMBIA − The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program for renters and landlords will no longer accept applications after Jan. 31. Applications submitted prior to Jan. 31 will be processed and funds will be dispersed until all funds have been spent. According to a press release from the...
State Alzheimer's task force releases new recommendations

The number of Missourians with Alzheimer's or related dementia is expected to rise from 120,000 to 130,000 by 2025, which a new report from the Missouri Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force calls a public health crisis. The task force was commissioned by Gov. Mike Parson to assess current and future...
Boone Electric Cooperative sends linemen, trucks to help restore power in southern Missouri

COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative said it sent eight linemen and four trucks to help restore outages in Fredericktown Wednesday morning. The heavy, wet snow received across southern Missouri resulted in approximately 41,000 outages for electric cooperative members. Cooperatives in West Plains and Fredericktown were amongst the hardest hit with 13,600 members without power early Wednesday morning.
Cole County state representative appointed to Missouri Veterans Commission

JEFFERSON CITY − State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) has been appointed as a commissioner on the Missouri Veterans Commission. Griffith was appointed Thursday by Speaker of the House Dean Plocher. Griffith is the representative for Cole County, or Missouri's 60th district. He filled the commission's vacancy created by...
Local health expert and smoker weigh in on Missouri tobacco ratings

COLUMBIA - The American Lung Association graded Missouri an "F" in four out of five categories on their most recent report. Tobacco prevention and cessation funding, smokefree air, tobacco taxes, and flavored tobacco products all received the worst rating. Only access to cessation services was graded higher, which was graded as a "C."
Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. "There are many schools that are already at nearing 100%...
E-filed state tax returns now accepted in Missouri

MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting electronically filed state tax returns for the 2022 season. The DOR encourages Missourians to file electronically and to use direct deposit. In return, those who e-file typically receive their refund faster than those who use paper. A free online...
Birds of a feather flock in snowy weather

Snow has accumulated up to 4 inches around mid-Missouri, as of Wednesday morning. Most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches overnight, with areas in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas seeing up to 12 inches of accumulation. Stay tuned with KOMU 8 First Alert meteorologists for the most up-to-date forecasts.
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning...
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
