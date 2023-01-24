Read full article on original website
Valley Health joins Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. and WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 27 — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley...
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
Luray holds on to claim 69-64 win over Central
LURAY, Jan. 27 — Shooting 70 percent from the floor in the first half, the Luray Bulldogs enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of Friday night’s Bull Run District matchup with Central of Woodstock. However, the Falcons made a late surge, outscoring the home team 18-11 in the final eight minutes and closing the gap to as little as two points with just 30 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs answered the challenge and hit four of their six free throws in the final minute to seal a 69-64 district win.
