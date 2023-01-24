Read full article on original website
Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
13newsnow.com
Poll: Half of Virginians approve of Youngkin, but majority disagrees with several of his policies
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new poll from The Wason Center shows that half of Virginians approve of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but a majority disagrees with several of his major policies and proposals. Between Jan. 13 and 23, the center interviewed 1,038 Virginians about different topics, including Youngkin's...
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
Usually a procedural afterthought, the Ohio House approved a new rules package Tuesday over the bitter objections of right-wing lawmakers. The provisions lay out the ground rules for the coming session. Republicans who backed Rep. Derek Merrin for speaker argue they were locked out of the process. Rejected rules included allowing guns on the floor, […] The post Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Union County board reverses vote to defy NC school calendar law
The Union County school board backed down Friday from its decision to defy North Carolina’s school calendar law, with most members maintaining a defiant tone but saying a lawsuit filed by parents left them no choice. Todd Price was among six members who voted to rescind the decision to...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits DeSantis, warns of Florida's 'racist and homophobic laws' amid AP controversy
J.B. Pritzker is criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his administration blocked the College Board's African American Studies AP from being taught in the state.
Federal lawsuit against North Carolina seeks to overturn state restrictions on abortion pill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A gynecologist based in Orange County has filed a federal lawsuit in Greensboro to implore the state of North Carolina to overturn a restriction on access to the controversial abortion drug mifepristone, creating yet another battlefield in the dispute about access to the drug. Dr. Amy Bryant, who practices under UNC […]
Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
Changes coming to the utility regulatory agency that could up the state's game when it comes to fighting climate change. The post Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters appeared first on Maryland Matters.
High Point University
HPU Poll: Majority in North Carolina Say Inflation Has Been Worse Than Expected
North Carolina residents said they are paying much higher prices for eggs. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 – In the latest High Point University Poll, more than half (53%) of North Carolinians said that the inflation from the past few months has been worse than they expected. Another quarter (25%) said inflation has been about as they expected, and only 17% said the inflation has not been as bad as expected.
click orlando
Ron DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
wvxu.org
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
