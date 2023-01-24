ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc

Usually a procedural afterthought, the Ohio House approved a new rules package Tuesday over the bitter objections of right-wing lawmakers. The provisions lay out the ground rules for the coming session. Republicans who backed Rep. Derek Merrin for speaker argue they were locked out of the process. Rejected rules included allowing guns on the floor, […] The post Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
High Point University

HPU Poll: Majority in North Carolina Say Inflation Has Been Worse Than Expected

North Carolina residents said they are paying much higher prices for eggs. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 – In the latest High Point University Poll, more than half (53%) of North Carolinians said that the inflation from the past few months has been worse than they expected. Another quarter (25%) said inflation has been about as they expected, and only 17% said the inflation has not been as bad as expected.
HIGH POINT, NC
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
wvxu.org

Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy