North Carolina residents said they are paying much higher prices for eggs. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 – In the latest High Point University Poll, more than half (53%) of North Carolinians said that the inflation from the past few months has been worse than they expected. Another quarter (25%) said inflation has been about as they expected, and only 17% said the inflation has not been as bad as expected.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO