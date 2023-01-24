Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Related
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/29): Wins for Nebraska, Iowa State, UNI
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/27): St. Albert sweeps city titles, AL's Olsen, LC's Renshaw grab individual championships
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert swept their way to city championships while AL and LC took individual titles in KMAland bowling on Friday. The Falcons had 3212 pins to win the event ahead of Lewis Central (2933), Abraham Lincoln (2878) and Thomas Jefferson (2278). AL’s Bennett Olsen claimed the city...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands California prep DL Lefotu
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Saturday from California prep defensive lineman Sua Lefotu. Lefotu is from Bellflower, California and played for St. John Bosco. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect ranks as a 3-star according to 247Sports. Lefotu is No. 144 as a defensive lineman and No. 119...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
kmaland.com
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
kmaland.com
After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
kmaland.com
Clarinda wrestlers look to make splash at Hawkeye Ten, prepare for postseason
(Clarinda) -- With much of the schedule in the rearview mirror, Clarinda wrestling is gearing up for the home stretch of the 2022-23 season, which starts with hosting the Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament Saturday. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs for everyone on the team so far, which...
kmaland.com
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Liljedahl family receives 2023 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
(Des Moines) -- State officials have recognized an Essex farm family for outstanding community leadership at this year's Iowa Pork Congress. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented this year's Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines Wednesday. The recognition is given yearly to Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock, along with being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award. Dennis Liljedahl, who owns and operates the family farm along with his wife, Diane, son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, says they were honored to be recognized.
kmaland.com
Clark appointed to Page County supervisor vacancy
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
kmaland.com
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Red Oak school officials pleased with current classroom staffing situation
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say the district is sitting in a comfortable position staffing-wise as they begin to enter the prime hiring stages for the next school year. That's the message from Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz and Junior-Senior High School Curriculum Director Leanna Fluckey, who...
kmaland.com
New lawmakers, hot school issue, highlight legislative briefings
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront. Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
kmaland.com
Family of Shenandoah motorcyclist, Marine killed in California crash still searching for answers
(San Diego-Shenandoah) - The family members of a Shenandoah man killed in a southern California crash earlier this month are still looking for answers. The California Highway Patrol confirmed a 22-year-old man, later identified as Marine Sergeant Dominic Joseph Vance, was killed in a motorcycle accident in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California shortly before 11 p.m. on January 13 on Interstate 15 just south of Route 56. According to a release from the Highway Patrol, Vance’s motorcycle crashed with a Toyota sedan while traveling southbound causing him to be ejected from the bike and suffer fatal injuries. Additionally, the Patrol says three other vehicles were also subsequently involved in the accident with no other injuries reported.
kmaland.com
Clarinda Council keeps liquidated damages from '22 street overlay project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials are still tying up some loose ends from a street improvement project last year. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously denied a request from Omni Engineering to waive $25,000 in liquidated damages the city withheld from the company’s final payment. Omni Engineering recently completed a street overlay project on South 16th Street from Main Street to the Highway 2/75 bypass for nearly $900,000. Under the terms of the contract, the city withheld $1,000 per day for every day past the contract end date that the project continued. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the company sent a letter to the city, saying extenuating circumstances caused the project to run long.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on violation of parole
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday evening. According to a press release, Red Oak Police arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph on a valid warrant for violation of parole in the 400 block of East Valley Street. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County...
Comments / 0