Council Bluffs, IA

Nebraska lands California prep DL Lefotu

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Saturday from California prep defensive lineman Sua Lefotu. Lefotu is from Bellflower, California and played for St. John Bosco. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect ranks as a 3-star according to 247Sports. Lefotu is No. 144 as a defensive lineman and No. 119...
LINCOLN, NE
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
GLENWOOD, IA
After tough stretch, experienced AHSTW girls ready to close the season strong

(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch. The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
AVOCA, IA
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah

Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Liljedahl family receives 2023 Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

(Des Moines) -- State officials have recognized an Essex farm family for outstanding community leadership at this year's Iowa Pork Congress. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented this year's Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines Wednesday. The recognition is given yearly to Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock, along with being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award. Dennis Liljedahl, who owns and operates the family farm along with his wife, Diane, son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, says they were honored to be recognized.
ESSEX, IA
Clark appointed to Page County supervisor vacancy

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
THURMAN, IA
Red Oak school officials pleased with current classroom staffing situation

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say the district is sitting in a comfortable position staffing-wise as they begin to enter the prime hiring stages for the next school year. That's the message from Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz and Junior-Senior High School Curriculum Director Leanna Fluckey, who...
RED OAK, IA
New lawmakers, hot school issue, highlight legislative briefings

(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The new era of legislative coffees began in Page County Saturday morning with one major issue at the forefront. Under redistricting, new legislators appeared at legislative briefings in Shenandoah and Clarinda. And, discussion over the contentious Education Savings Account issue dominated both events. State Representative Tom Moore was among those voting against the bill which passed in both the Iowa House and Senate, and was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past week. Speaking at the Shenandoah briefing, Moore says opposing the bill "was not a difficult choice." Among other things, the Griswold Republican cited a lack of fiscal responsibility. He also expressed concerns over private schools losing autonomy through state regulations.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Family of Shenandoah motorcyclist, Marine killed in California crash still searching for answers

(San Diego-Shenandoah) - The family members of a Shenandoah man killed in a southern California crash earlier this month are still looking for answers. The California Highway Patrol confirmed a 22-year-old man, later identified as Marine Sergeant Dominic Joseph Vance, was killed in a motorcycle accident in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California shortly before 11 p.m. on January 13 on Interstate 15 just south of Route 56. According to a release from the Highway Patrol, Vance’s motorcycle crashed with a Toyota sedan while traveling southbound causing him to be ejected from the bike and suffer fatal injuries. Additionally, the Patrol says three other vehicles were also subsequently involved in the accident with no other injuries reported.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Clarinda Council keeps liquidated damages from '22 street overlay project

(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials are still tying up some loose ends from a street improvement project last year. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously denied a request from Omni Engineering to waive $25,000 in liquidated damages the city withheld from the company’s final payment. Omni Engineering recently completed a street overlay project on South 16th Street from Main Street to the Highway 2/75 bypass for nearly $900,000. Under the terms of the contract, the city withheld $1,000 per day for every day past the contract end date that the project continued. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the company sent a letter to the city, saying extenuating circumstances caused the project to run long.
CLARINDA, IA
Red Oak woman arrested on violation of parole

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday evening. According to a press release, Red Oak Police arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph on a valid warrant for violation of parole in the 400 block of East Valley Street. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County...
RED OAK, IA

