FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lascrucesbulletin.com
Cruces Creatives co-founder inducted into NMSU Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
Lea Wise-Surguy, the co-founder, chair and executive director of Cruces Creatives, officially joined an exclusive group of entrepreneurs Thursday as the fourth inductee into the New Mexico State University Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Wise-Surguy earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from NMSU in 2015, and co-founded Cruces Creatives, a...
lascrucesbulletin.com
The holiday season: that special time for giving thanks
We are truly in the middle of the “holiday season.” It is indeed a joyous time of the year for people of all faiths. A time not only to give thanks but also to reflect on how we may extend our good fortune and abundance to those in great need. Yes, Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there is still time for me to share my giving of thanks for many of the blessings we have. Since Veterans Day was only a few weeks ago, I will first give thanks for active duty members of our armed services as well as all military veterans (I am one), who ensure we live with a measure of freedom found nowhere else in the world. The United States of America is certainly the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
