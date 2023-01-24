ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State

Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
Man Sentenced for 2019 Robbery of KeyBank in Utica

A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery. William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

