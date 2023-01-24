ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

abc12.com

Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man's 2018 murder case moves closer to trial

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A 2018 murder case allegedly involving a Grand Blanc Township man is moving closer to trial after lying cold for a few years. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing as they prepare for a preliminary examination in March.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep the snow blowers and shovels handy around Mid-Michigan this weekend. A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day from 11...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions

This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Part of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning for an overnight snowfall, which could add up to half a foot in some areas. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes the Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Isabella and Gratiot.
MICHIGAN STATE

