Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Gov. Whitmer visited Saginaw, discussed details of state of the state address
Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw on Friday and discussed some of the core tenants of her state of the state address. Gov. Whitmer discusses State of the State details in Saginaw. Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 to share more about her three-part...
abc12.com
Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man's 2018 murder case moves closer to trial
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A 2018 murder case allegedly involving a Grand Blanc Township man is moving closer to trial after lying cold for a few years. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of St. Johns appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing as they prepare for a preliminary examination in March.
abc12.com
More snowfall coming to Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep the snow blowers and shovels handy around Mid-Michigan this weekend. A couple more winter weather systems are expected to drop several inches of snow across the region from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day from 11...
abc12.com
An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions
This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Part of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning for an overnight snowfall, which could add up to half a foot in some areas. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes the Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Isabella and Gratiot.
Comments / 1