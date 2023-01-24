ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkton, NC

wpde.com

2023 Fire Conference at Robeson Community College hopes to see more enrollment

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Registration is currently underway for the 49th Southeastern Fire and Rescue College. In North Carolina, firefighters are required to complete 36 hours of training every year to stay current with the latest technology and methods. The conference offers several opportunities to become certified as...
LUMBERTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Schools cancels all athletic events, after-school activities because of severe weather threat

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County school district has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday because of the possibility of severe weather. Thunderstorms, tornadoes, rain and potentially dangerous wind gusts are possible in the area during the afternoon, the district said, citing the National Weather Service forecast. Count on News13 […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Border Belt jails fail nearly every inspection

Jails in North Carolina’s Border Belt have repeatedly failed state inspections, racking up violations that include improper supervision, unsanitary conditions, and fire hazards, an investigation by a statewide advocacy group shows. The jails in Robeson, Scotland, and Columbus counties failed every inspection between 2017 and 2019, according to a...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Trying to find job opportunities can be difficult for those with offenses on their record, which is why Port City United is hosting an event called Fresh Chance Friday on Friday, Jan. 27. The event can possibly help you expunge items on your record and...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Lumber River United Way offering tax assistance

LUMBERTON — People all over the nation are anxiously beginning the process of filing their taxes. Although some are eagerly awaiting their refund, others are experiencing anxiety over the stress of filing their taxes and doing so correctly to maximize their return. The 2023 tax season officially opened on...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Homes evacuated in Scotland County because of possible explosives, sheriff says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vietnam veteran plans to return to Vietnam after 53 years

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —A local Vietnam veteran is gearing up to travel back to Vietnam, after serving there more than five decades ago. 73-year-old Rossie Nance said he made the decision late last year, to return to Vietnam as a healing experience. His last time in the country was during the war.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

