2023 Fire Conference at Robeson Community College hopes to see more enrollment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Registration is currently underway for the 49th Southeastern Fire and Rescue College. In North Carolina, firefighters are required to complete 36 hours of training every year to stay current with the latest technology and methods. The conference offers several opportunities to become certified as...
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day. February wi
Church to hold chicken bog Sunday
LUMBERTON — The Chestnut Street Methodist Church has planned a Doris’ Kids Chicken Bog on Sunday, after the worship service at abo
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story...
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
Robeson County worst for crashes in NC
LUMBERTON — “Three generations of the same family died that day.” First Sergeant Sherwood Lewis said he had two s
Scotland County Schools cancels all athletic events, after-school activities because of severe weather threat
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County school district has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday because of the possibility of severe weather. Thunderstorms, tornadoes, rain and potentially dangerous wind gusts are possible in the area during the afternoon, the district said, citing the National Weather Service forecast. Count on News13 […]
Border Belt jails fail nearly every inspection
Jails in North Carolina’s Border Belt have repeatedly failed state inspections, racking up violations that include improper supervision, unsanitary conditions, and fire hazards, an investigation by a statewide advocacy group shows. The jails in Robeson, Scotland, and Columbus counties failed every inspection between 2017 and 2019, according to a...
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Trying to find job opportunities can be difficult for those with offenses on their record, which is why Port City United is hosting an event called Fresh Chance Friday on Friday, Jan. 27. The event can possibly help you expunge items on your record and...
Lumber River United Way offering tax assistance
LUMBERTON — People all over the nation are anxiously beginning the process of filing their taxes. Although some are eagerly awaiting their refund, others are experiencing anxiety over the stress of filing their taxes and doing so correctly to maximize their return. The 2023 tax season officially opened on...
Homes evacuated in Scotland County because of possible explosives, sheriff says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Chavis appointed to the Lumbee Guaranty Bank board of directors
PEMBROKE — Kyle R. Chavis has been appointed to serve on the Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s board of directors. Chavis serves a
Vietnam veteran plans to return to Vietnam after 53 years
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —A local Vietnam veteran is gearing up to travel back to Vietnam, after serving there more than five decades ago. 73-year-old Rossie Nance said he made the decision late last year, to return to Vietnam as a healing experience. His last time in the country was during the war.
New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
Fayetteville's Black community calls for change in police culture in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
With another Black man killed by police officers making headlines across the country, Fayetteville leaders are speaking up about changes that need to happen immediately.
Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High School....
