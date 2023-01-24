ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, KS

Little Apple Post

Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Abilene motel

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
ABILENE, KS
Little Apple Post

Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
DERBY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police investigate possible arson after explosion near Salina home

Police are investigating alleged arson in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman, dogs escape fire that damaged rural home

A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man admits selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY– A Kansas man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to the United State's attorney. According to court documents, Javyn Johnson, 24, of Wichita sold Chanelle Pratt, 29, of Wichita, what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, Pratt was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Three Dog Night to perform in Salina

The legendary band Three Dog Night is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 18 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $58 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy online at stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. Additionally, the Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SALINA, KS
