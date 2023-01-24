Read full article on original website
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Abilene motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have arrested a Kansas felon. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
Police investigate possible arson after explosion near Salina home
Police are investigating alleged arson in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m.
Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
Homicide: Woman found 63-year-old Kan. man dead in his home
SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities investigating a man's death as a homicide. Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Officers contacted a 53-year-old woman who reported finding 63-year-old Loyd...
Employee tied up during armed robbery of Kan. long term care home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help with information. Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a longterm care home in the 600 block of S. Maize Court in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Kan. deputy wounded in officer-shooting released from hospital
FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office updated the condition of the deputy who remained hospitalized in Wichita after a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday in Dodge City. The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital...
Kan. woman, dogs escape fire that damaged rural home
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Kan. man admits selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY– A Kansas man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to the United State's attorney. According to court documents, Javyn Johnson, 24, of Wichita sold Chanelle Pratt, 29, of Wichita, what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, Pratt was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
Three Dog Night to perform in Salina
The legendary band Three Dog Night is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 18 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $58 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy online at stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. Additionally, the Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
