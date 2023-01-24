ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus...
CHADBOURN, NC
foxwilmington.com

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people are dead and a fourth is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called at 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive where they found three people dead. A fourth was taken to the hospital.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for killing of Florence teen

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy