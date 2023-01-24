Read full article on original website
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. News13 has reached out […]
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
Darlington County deputies charge 5th person in killing of man allegedly held in kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a fifth person with murder and kidnapping in the killing of a man who allegedly was held captive in a kennel and then shot to death before his body was dumped along a road near Timmonsville in October. Jack Garrett Book was arrested on Monday […]
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A jury found Donte Jamar Rollinson guilty of first-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court Friday morning. Rollinson is believed to have shot and killed Jason Stokes at home in the 600 block of Fullwood Street on Feb. 4, 2020. Throughout the course of...
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week. The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street. Police added a “large quantity of...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus...
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of...
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people are dead and a fourth is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called at 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive where they found three people dead. A fourth was taken to the hospital.
Man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for killing of Florence teen
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Victims in Robeson County quadruple shooting that killed 3 remembered in vigil
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Samuel Drive just outside Red Springs.
Woman accused of lighting person on fire near Myrtle Beach
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — A woman is accused of setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. WMBF reports police were called to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area on Friday. According to a police report, the victim had been...
Myrtle Beach dealing with technical issues in parking registration portal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with its residential parking decal registration portal, the city announced in a Facebook post Friday. The city said a third-party contractor is aware and working to restore service. In the meantime, the city said residents can submit decal requests in-person at the Reef Parking […]
