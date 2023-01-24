Annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event set for Saturday and Sunday in Chubbuck

Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello-Chubbuck, American Falls, Blackfoot and Snake River school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 40 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted multiple local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, American Falls School District 381, Snake River School District 52 and Blackfoot School District 55 said all of their schools will be closed on Monday due to the expected minus 40 degree wind chill currently forecast throughout East Idaho until Tuesday.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
American Falls man wins $10,000 from Zions Bank sweepstakes
POCATELLO — When David Tucker walked into Zions Bank on Wednesday, he wasn’t aware he’d be walking out $10,000 richer. The American Falls resident and Amy’s Kitchen production supervisor knew he’d been selected to win a prize after being entered into Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes, but he wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect until he was presented with a large $10,000 bill by branch manager Cameron Topliff. “It...
Rethink potatoes by reheating them
The 55th Annual Potato Conference wrapped up earlier this month in Pocatello. It was an informative event that brought potato experts, farm equipment, vendors, banks, farmers and farm workers together in one place. Did you know Idaho grows over 25 varieties of potatoes and harvests over 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year? About 94 percent of the potatoes grown in Idaho are russets. The starch in potatoes is the plant’s way of storing energy. For humans, it is the starch we have grown to...
Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine
BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
Idaho State Journal
Olsen, Richard L.
Olsen Richard L. Olsen Richard L. Olsen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away on January 21, 2023, in Pocatello at the age of 87. Richard was born on October 16, 1935, to Melvin A. Olsen and Doris Lectie Sparks Olsen in Blackfoot, Idaho. Richard joined the Air Force in 1954. Several months after enlisting, he was stationed in England, where he met Alma Tinson, who was serving a Church mission. They courted after her mission and were married on July 13, 1957. Their marriage was solemnized the next year in the London England Temple. Soon afterward, Richard, Alma, and a baby son left England to make their home in Idaho, living first in Blackfoot and then moving to Pocatello in 1960, where they raised their family and lived until they each passed away more than 60 years later. Richard and Alma have five children and were devoted parents. By word and example, they taught the importance of working hard, being honest, trusting God, and treating others with respect. They also have 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve as bishop of an ISU married ward in his late 20s and as branch president of the St. Anthony Place Branch in his 70s, along with many other callings in between. He touched countless lives through his faithful Church service. Dad's work career spanned a wide spectrum. He sold life insurance for many years and provided bookkeeping and financial planning services. He developed subdivisions and managed dozens of properties in the Pocatello area. He also managed timeshare condominiums in Lava Hot Springs and then in Ketchum for more than 30 years. Richard is survived by his and Alma's children: Andrew (Linda), Cliff (Sherlyn), Lynette, Matthew (Kris), and Ryan (Wendy); his sisters Sharon and Glayda; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma; his parents; his older brother, Dennis; and a granddaughter and grandson. Family and friends can pay their respects at a viewing on Friday, January 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LDS Church at 1701 Bartz Drive, Pocatello. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the same location. A viewing will be held at 1:00. The funeral can also be viewed by webcast. See Richard's obituary page at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com for webcast information and a full obituary. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello.
Idaho State Journal
Andros, John
Andros John Andros John Andros, age 69, passed peacefully on January 23rd. John was born in Pocatello, Idaho where he lived most of his life, along with his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho. John was a very charismatic human being with a magnetic personality. He quickly developed friendships with those he encountered throughout the years, many of them becoming lifelong friends. John seemed to know everyone in town, always stopping to have a conversation, and greeting everyone with a friendly smile. He always treated everyone with love and respect regardless of where they came from. John, at a very young age, found a passion and love for skiing. With his natural athletic ability and graceful approach, he quickly became a very talented and expert skier competing in many events throughout the years. He continued his love for skiing by working as a master ski tuner and boot fitter at Scott's Ski Shop, Barrie's Ski and Sport, and later at Pete Lane's in Sun Valley Idaho. He enjoyed providing expert advice to all the skiers he helped throughout the years. John's ultimate pleasure in life was living and skiing at his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho, often taking the slopes with many of his friends and skiing gracefully down the hill. John also worked as a grounds manager at the golf courses in Pocatello for many years, taking care of the fairways and greens, then always finding time to play a round of golf with his buddies. John will be truly missed by his family, so many friends, and the individuals that he touched over the years, EVERYONE LOVED HIM.... He is preceded in death by his father John Andros and mother Maria Adamakis. John is survived by his 2 sisters, Sophie (Dave) Huddleston, Anastasia (Earl) Swanson, 2 brothers, Sam Adamakis, and Pete (Chris) Adamakis, 8 nieces and nephews, and 6 grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer with details provided at a later date.
Idaho State Journal
Mesirow, Margaret Faye
Margaret Mesirow Faye Mesirow Margaret Faye Mesirow, age 82, passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at her beloved home in Portland, Ore., surrounded by her family. Margaret was born June 8, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to her loving parents Donald and Mary Strawn. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1958 as one of four Valedictorians. She relocated to Portland, Ore., and attended Reed College graduating in 1962 with a double major in Russian and Russian Literature. She went on to receive her Masters of Arts in Teaching from Reed College in 1964. While attending Reed College she met David S. Mesirow, whom she married in June 1962 and would remain married for 52 years until his passing in 2014. From 1964-1968 and again from 1971-1972, Margaret taught Language Arts and Russian at Cleveland High School in Portland, Ore. After leaving Cleveland High School in 1972, Margaret began working for the Kobos Company eventually becoming its Human Resources Manager before her retirement in 1998. Her passion for education inspired her to volunteer at Beech Elementary School for 14 years after her retirement. Margaret had a sharp wit, possessed a keen intellect, was an excellent listener and had a strong moral compass. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to "West Coast" jazz, gardening whenever possible and kept meticulous records of everything. She was generous, thoughtful and was always armed with a cheerful smile and ready laugh. She held close her long standing relationships yet delighted in meeting new people. Margaret never forgot where she came from and lived her life in accordance with the strong values and sense of self she learned while growing up in Pocatello. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Catherine Mesirow; son, Nicholas Mesirow; daughter-in-law, Sharnel Mesirow; grandsons, Navin and Suren; along with her sister-in-law, Louise Mesirow. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances in Margaret's name to the Oregon Cultural Trust, KMHD (the Portland jazz station) or Planned Parenthood of Columbia/Willamette in keeping with her history of philanthropy. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer
POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall. The incident...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho
Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police....
Idaho State Journal
Hatton, Lucy "Doreen"
Hatton Lucy "Doreen" Hatton Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Sat., Jan. 28, 2023 at the Chubbuck 1st Ward, 4775 Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck, ID. Viewings will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, Jan. 27 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID and at 9:30 am on Saturday at the church. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com.
Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery
POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
HS scores 1/27: Poky boys fall to Madison, Preston boys top Highland
BOYS BASKETBALLMadison 61, Pocatello 58 Julian Bowie posted 22 points for the Thunder, whose undefeated season has now ended. Preston 49, Highland 37 Indians improve to 14-5, while the Rams drop to 10-7. Grace 51, Butte County 39 ...
Pocatello boys' undefeated season comes to end with 61-58 loss to Madison
Julian Bowie grabbed his water bottle off the bench, shared a fist bump with two friends and walked under the south end basket, joining his Pocatello teammates on the trek back to the locker room. On so many occasions — all eight this season, to be exact — the Thunder had performed this exact routine under sunny circumstances. A upbeat pop song would blare over the speakers. Cheerleaders would laugh with each other. It would feel less like the end of a game and more like a party. ...
Making memories: When ISU basketball was must-see entertainment
Editor’s note: Idaho State announced recently that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney through the 2026-27 season. This has prompted Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger to look at the state of Bengal men’s basketball: Where it has been, where it is today and what the future holds. This is the first of a three-part series. Today: making memories. Cameron Hicks came of age as a Bengal fan during the “Herb Ball” era of Idaho State men’s basketball. It was...
Idaho State Journal
Kolbet, Patricia Irene
Kolbet Patricia Irene Kolbet Patricia Irene Carlock Kolbet, 88, passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on August 10, 1934 in Brush, Colorado to Oakley and Wilma Carlock. She was the oldest of 9 children. Patty married DeWayne Johnson and they had two daughters, Pamela (deceased) and Diane (Mike) Hilliard. They divorced. She married John Ward and they had two daughters, Melody Ward and Melani Whiting. They divorced. She then married Robert Kolbet and they had a son, Lance (Lara) Kolbet. Patty loved to sew and she loved her family. She was the glue that kept her siblings together and kept the family link going with her calls to check in on them. Patty is survived by her children; her brothers, Ray Carlock, Richard (Vicki) Carlock, Dean (Peggy) Hohnstein, Alan Hohnstein; her sister, Rita Carlock; her brother-in-law, Thomas Stevenson; her sister-in-law, Barbara Carlock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela; sister, Glenda Stevenson; brother, James (Arlene) Carlock; brother, Dennis Carlock; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Carlock. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 am at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Condolences can be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin
POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of...
Comments / 0