Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down
When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park cops honored and defended
The Village of Orland Park hosted its police awards ceremony last week and, as usual, Mayor Keith Pekau expressed his gratitude for the job the police force does. He also was irked by some comments he has seen online with negative comments on a post. On Jan. 7, Orland police...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
tourcounsel.com
North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man cited after crashing into ISP squad car in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois State Police squad car was struck on Interstate 55 in Will County Thursday. At about 5:07 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper was stationary in the left lane of I-55 northbound just north of Lockport Road with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stopped in the left lane.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
thehinsdalean.com
Experts gather to save historic estate
The eight-bedroom, seven-bath home at 505 S. County Line Road is more than just an old house for sale, listing agent Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker said. It's an iconic 120-year-old home that sits on the largest property in Hinsdale. "Our first primary hope is to save this home," McKenna...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
In Reversal by Skokie Officials, Approval of Carvana Vending Machine Tower is Repealed
The Skokie Village Board of Trustees has repealed its approval of Carvana’s 140-foot glass car vending machine. In a letter sent to Carvana executives on Jan. 25, trustees stated that the approval, granted in February 2022, had expired. “Since a period longer than 6 months has lapsed with none...
mysundaynews.com
Wine-and-dine scene expanding in Huntley
HUNTLEY — The new Lincoln House and Co. Wine and Coffee Bar may soon be coming to the former Manny’s Gelato location on Main Street. The owners of the Lincoln Farmstead are the contract purchases of the building at 11808 Main Street. They are hoping for financial assistance through the Village’s Façade Improvement and Small Business Assistance Programs. The Village Board approved moving the assistance requests through the Village’s development review process. The owners hope to be open for business this Spring.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
nadignewspapers.com
Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood
As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
Man sprayed machine gun in Villa Park neighborhood: prosecutors
A Maywood man accused of shooting a fully automatic firearm in a Villa Park neighborhood this week was denied bond on Friday. The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, officials said.
Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall
The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held Thursday night in the West Loop.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
