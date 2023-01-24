ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, IL

The Record North Shore

Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down

When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
CBS Chicago

Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park cops honored and defended

The Village of Orland Park hosted its police awards ceremony last week and, as usual, Mayor Keith Pekau expressed his gratitude for the job the police force does. He also was irked by some comments he has seen online with negative comments on a post. On Jan. 7, Orland police...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
tourcounsel.com

North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man cited after crashing into ISP squad car in Will County

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois State Police squad car was struck on Interstate 55 in Will County Thursday. At about 5:07 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper was stationary in the left lane of I-55 northbound just north of Lockport Road with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stopped in the left lane.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Experts gather to save historic estate

The eight-bedroom, seven-bath home at 505 S. County Line Road is more than just an old house for sale, listing agent Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker said. It's an iconic 120-year-old home that sits on the largest property in Hinsdale. "Our first primary hope is to save this home," McKenna...
HINSDALE, IL
mysundaynews.com

Wine-and-dine scene expanding in Huntley

HUNTLEY — The new Lincoln House and Co. Wine and Coffee Bar may soon be coming to the former Manny’s Gelato location on Main Street. The owners of the Lincoln Farmstead are the contract purchases of the building at 11808 Main Street. They are hoping for financial assistance through the Village’s Façade Improvement and Small Business Assistance Programs. The Village Board approved moving the assistance requests through the Village’s development review process. The owners hope to be open for business this Spring.
HUNTLEY, IL
FOX2Now

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood

As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
OAK FOREST, IL

