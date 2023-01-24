Final Look: Every Move LSU Made in the Transfer Portal

A dive into the Tigers' additions, departures and where former players transferred to.

LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding 11 players to fill positions of need while 17 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster.

Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make an immediate impact on this program moving forward?

Here’s a list of who the Tigers brought in and a dive into who’s entered the portal:

The Additions

CB Darian “Duce” Chestnut - Sophomore - Syracuse

CB JK Johnson - Sophomore - Ohio State

CB Zy Alexander – Junior – Southeastern Louisiana

CB Denver Harris – Sophomore – Texas A&M

WR Aaron Anderson – Redshirt Freshman – Alabama

LB Omar Speights - Senior - Oregon State

DE Ovie Oghoufo - Senior - Texas

EDGE Bradyn Swinson – Junior – Oregon

DL Paris Shand – Junior – Arizona

DT Jalen Lee – Junior – Florida

DT Jordan Jefferson – Senior – West Virginia

Aaron Anderson, the singular player this program has brought in on offense, provides the Tigers with a player who can add a different dimension to this squad. With the departure of Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, this receiving corps needed a boost. Insert Anderson. Along with his contributions on offense, Anderson will be a huge piece to special teams. A gifted return specialist, the New Orleans native looks to fill that role almost instantly.

The Departures

Walker Howard - Quarterback - Transferring to Ole Miss

DeMario Tolan - Linebacker - Transferring to Auburn

Jack Bech - Wide Receiver - Transferring to TCU

Cam Wire - Offensive Lineman - Transferring to Tulane

Kole Taylor - Tight End - Transferring to West Virginia

Marcus Dumervil - Offensive Line - Transferring to Maryland

Xavier Hill - Offensive Line - Transferring to Memphis

Raydarious Jones - Cornerback - Transferring to Mississippi State

Kolbe Fields - Linebacker - Transferring to Louisiana Tech

Derrick Davis Jr. - Safety/Running Back - Transferring to Pittsburgh

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson - Cornerback - Transferring to SMU

Damarius McGhee - Cornerback - Transferring to Kansas

Antoine Sampah - Linebacker - Transferring to Campbell

Philip Webb - EDGE - Transferring to Jackson State

Zavier Carter - Defensive Line - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Desmond Little - EDGE - Remains in NCAA Transfer Portal

Kardell Thomas - Offensive Line - Remains in Portal