The Nintendo Switch 2 must also be a collaboration with Sony PlayStation Readers Feature

A reader suggests that Nintendo team-up with Sony for their next console, to get a more powerful device with better online features. There have been much speculation about what Nintendo might do for its new console a lot and all that has been very entertaining, especially since everyone admits they aren’t really aware and that Nintendo is impossible to predict. The one thing that got me interested was how powerful a potential Switch 2 could be, with the consensus being that a game would probably not be as powerful as a PlayStation 4.
Hogwarts Legacy will not be able to change the house or the house from scratch

If they choose a new school, it’s impossible for him to change his skill. Even though you are aware, the official fanclub Harry Potter cannot add a whole host of portals Wizarding World will be able to change your choice already. That merely means that on the website you may pass a special test that determined the faculty of the user and his magic wand.
Stop buying this popular smartphone, please. Why are you wrong?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is still a very popular smartphone. A new device isn’t worth the money. This means you have to buy a new device a few euros more. However, the Samsung Galaxy A33 (see below) is very a very good smartphone, and while the cheapest one is now only the three years old, it’s not worth the wait.
Play on Steam for free! This game currently runs for free

Free games on Steam: In the Valves Shop, a number of promotions have taken place today, even when you will try a few games for free and sometimes even keep them forever. Combined with attractive discounts, people tend to buy the full version. We have summarised everything so you can skip the presentation.
Strictly limited games open Pre-Orders For Shinobi Non Grata

Strictly Limited Games has teamed up with Flyhigh Works, Studio PICO and Esquadra to release limited and exclusive boxed editions of Shinobi non Grata. The retro indie platformer will be coming out for the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 this fall 2023, so you could use some limited editions already bought today. The first one is the regular limited edition, with 22,500 copies for Switch and 2300 for PS4. Both of them are $30. Second comes the Special Edition, with $1,500 numbered copies for both consoles for $50. The book comes with a special box, a manual, a necklace, an enamel pin, a sticker, a poster, a comic book and a soundtrack. The videos are better, if not the best.
Newer detail showing how smart and vigilant Isaac is

While playing Dead Space remake, the player noticed an interesting detail that shows perfectly how cautious the protagonist is. While the biggest thing with the remakes is giving Isaac a voice that adds depth, the detail seen clearly shows that the developer paid a lot less attention to other small things.
Cyberpunk 2077: Night City has never been so violent, thanks to this fan-made pack

It seems that the tour guide season of Cyberpunk 2077 has already ended. The massive murder of Night City rages from the fan-made expansion pack Immersive City. This mod, available on the popular Nexus Mods site, is able to create a new face to the games NPCs, obstructing the gameplay to become very limited by the user interaction. This pack gives the Night City neighborhood, with different levels of strength and health and will become other opponents for a better reputation as the best square player. Expand city is also the location of a given space. You will be able to collect loot from both civilians and police, and thus greatly increase your chances of enrichment.
Mr. Goldmann: Drill Spirits im Klassik-Test (DS)

Mr. Driller: Drill SpiritsPublisher:NamcoGenre:SkillTested for:DSAvailable for:SUSK:Released in:4 / 2005. Namcos skill test is one of the most useful products in his luggage. You drill through colors, trigger combinations that donate points, and wait for falling stones and oxygen. The standard mode of play is monotonous, but there are a few...
Crazy action game Sir Whoopass: Death is now getting a major update next week

Atomic Elbow announced the major update to Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, a single-player play, where the protagonist is searching for the legendary artifact that created the bad fortune to attack a mysterious hermit, a mysterious hermit of the humankind. During the release of last fall the game was updated regularly, so it amazes me with its fast-paced gameplay and funny twists.
Slave Zero X, which confirmations Steam Next Fest will happen!

Ziggurat Interactiveand Poppy Works confirmed today they will have a free demo for Slave Zero X during February’s Steam Next Fest. We got some demos in the wolds, so we could try it in the winter. For most of the time they worked to make sure they’re going to be OK when they finally slap on that release date. Now you can try a better version of what we played, as the demo will come out on February 6th.
What are the best Nintendo Switch settings you should be using?

When Nintendo introduced gamers to the Switch, early commercials described the system as highly mobile, and home consoles. It’s mostly true, but reality rarely does in the sense of idealists. If you want to maximize the Switchs space, you should enjoy the consoles. With the standard settings, you can...
Free Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokemon Go Players: Crackling Voltage!

The crackling competition in Pokemon GO will bring a new raid rotation. It’s a main attraction: a release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to the Mega Raids. There are also solid options in the Premiere and Three levels. Today’s raid guide for Pokemon GO players will help you to get together to defeat Jolteon in the three-tier Raids. Let’s start with it.
Gungrave G.O.R.E. received all-new Bunji update

Prime Matter and Studio IGGYMOB have released a new update for Gungrave G.O.R.E., because they gave the Bunji update to the players. The game makes it really do that Binji can access every level of this game, so you’re just interested in playing it everywhere. He’s available, but he’s also threw in a ton of updates to get the most out of the character, and to a lot more upgrades. We got a letter below, since the update is now available.
The Valderas Museum Map Could Return during 2 season 2 of MW2

According to new teases by a insider, the Map of Valderas Museum which was originally commissioned during the Beta 2. The maps were never released in Modern Warfare, despite being one of the first maps that fans were required to play back in September 2022. We were only weeks away...
Heaven Dust Collection To receive Switch Physical Edition

Super Rare Games announced they will release the Heaven Dust Collection, both of the major titles in one banner for Nintendo Switch. When partnering with indienova, the game will bring the two titles in their most updated form and provide some additional features for long-time fans. That company will just make a thousand copies for people to snag, and even if they’re sold out, they won’t be released again. To buy tickets starting February 2 and reading more about the catalog below, you can make your order.

