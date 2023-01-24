Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
The Nintendo Switch 2 must also be a collaboration with Sony PlayStation Readers Feature
A reader suggests that Nintendo team-up with Sony for their next console, to get a more powerful device with better online features. There have been much speculation about what Nintendo might do for its new console a lot and all that has been very entertaining, especially since everyone admits they aren’t really aware and that Nintendo is impossible to predict. The one thing that got me interested was how powerful a potential Switch 2 could be, with the consensus being that a game would probably not be as powerful as a PlayStation 4.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy will not be able to change the house or the house from scratch
If they choose a new school, it’s impossible for him to change his skill. Even though you are aware, the official fanclub Harry Potter cannot add a whole host of portals Wizarding World will be able to change your choice already. That merely means that on the website you may pass a special test that determined the faculty of the user and his magic wand.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus, February 2023: leak opens the upcoming release of free PS5 and PS4 games, in anticipation of 2023
There are still two days before announcement, but in the meantime, i PS5 and PS4 free games of PlayStation Plus Of February 2023 seem to have been revealed by a leak, and considering the reliability of the source they’re certainly worth considering. The list of games should therefore be...
game-news24.com
Stop buying this popular smartphone, please. Why are you wrong?
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is still a very popular smartphone. A new device isn’t worth the money. This means you have to buy a new device a few euros more. However, the Samsung Galaxy A33 (see below) is very a very good smartphone, and while the cheapest one is now only the three years old, it’s not worth the wait.
game-news24.com
Play on Steam for free! This game currently runs for free
Free games on Steam: In the Valves Shop, a number of promotions have taken place today, even when you will try a few games for free and sometimes even keep them forever. Combined with attractive discounts, people tend to buy the full version. We have summarised everything so you can skip the presentation.
game-news24.com
The Lords of the Fallen will be both a sequel and a reboot. The authors explain why the title is the same as the first one
During its August last year, CI Games announced a new game with the Fallen franchise in words: The Lords of the Fallen. While some might assume that this is a reboot, it’s not the case. The studio behind The Lords of the Fallen explained in the latest edition of...
game-news24.com
The creator of Mortal Kombats has already decided to revive classics and even give the upcoming auction to fans
Mortal Kombat has brought an awful reaction to our screens since 1992, and it’s still a bit noisy today. There have already been 11 MK titles but there seems to be the strongest chance of being remade. Using Twitter, Julio_Kann shared the poster with many MK4 characters and caught...
game-news24.com
Strictly limited games open Pre-Orders For Shinobi Non Grata
Strictly Limited Games has teamed up with Flyhigh Works, Studio PICO and Esquadra to release limited and exclusive boxed editions of Shinobi non Grata. The retro indie platformer will be coming out for the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 this fall 2023, so you could use some limited editions already bought today. The first one is the regular limited edition, with 22,500 copies for Switch and 2300 for PS4. Both of them are $30. Second comes the Special Edition, with $1,500 numbered copies for both consoles for $50. The book comes with a special box, a manual, a necklace, an enamel pin, a sticker, a poster, a comic book and a soundtrack. The videos are better, if not the best.
game-news24.com
Newer detail showing how smart and vigilant Isaac is
While playing Dead Space remake, the player noticed an interesting detail that shows perfectly how cautious the protagonist is. While the biggest thing with the remakes is giving Isaac a voice that adds depth, the detail seen clearly shows that the developer paid a lot less attention to other small things.
game-news24.com
Cyberpunk 2077: Night City has never been so violent, thanks to this fan-made pack
It seems that the tour guide season of Cyberpunk 2077 has already ended. The massive murder of Night City rages from the fan-made expansion pack Immersive City. This mod, available on the popular Nexus Mods site, is able to create a new face to the games NPCs, obstructing the gameplay to become very limited by the user interaction. This pack gives the Night City neighborhood, with different levels of strength and health and will become other opponents for a better reputation as the best square player. Expand city is also the location of a given space. You will be able to collect loot from both civilians and police, and thus greatly increase your chances of enrichment.
game-news24.com
Mr. Goldmann: Drill Spirits im Klassik-Test (DS)
Mr. Driller: Drill SpiritsPublisher:NamcoGenre:SkillTested for:DSAvailable for:SUSK:Released in:4 / 2005. Namcos skill test is one of the most useful products in his luggage. You drill through colors, trigger combinations that donate points, and wait for falling stones and oxygen. The standard mode of play is monotonous, but there are a few...
game-news24.com
Call of Duty is like a dying film, so why are people still playing it? Readers Feature Feature Feature Readers
What is called Duty outrageously popular? (pic: Activision). A reader is frustrated by the bugs and cheating in Call Of Duty, and believes that time is right for a new military shooter to take its place. Call of Duty has been the biggest thing in the world for so long...
game-news24.com
There is no Forspoken RUSH on Steam this week (March 23-29), but it doesn’t feature a Forspoken feature
At the end of this week, Steam publishes the TOP 10 projects that brought him the most revenue in the last 7 days. Today, the results for the period between 23 and 29 January were published. This week, several interesting releases took place immediately, and immediately were available on Steam: Dead Space, Forspoken and Hi-Fi RUSH.
game-news24.com
Crazy action game Sir Whoopass: Death is now getting a major update next week
Atomic Elbow announced the major update to Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, a single-player play, where the protagonist is searching for the legendary artifact that created the bad fortune to attack a mysterious hermit, a mysterious hermit of the humankind. During the release of last fall the game was updated regularly, so it amazes me with its fast-paced gameplay and funny twists.
game-news24.com
Slave Zero X, which confirmations Steam Next Fest will happen!
Ziggurat Interactiveand Poppy Works confirmed today they will have a free demo for Slave Zero X during February’s Steam Next Fest. We got some demos in the wolds, so we could try it in the winter. For most of the time they worked to make sure they’re going to be OK when they finally slap on that release date. Now you can try a better version of what we played, as the demo will come out on February 6th.
game-news24.com
What are the best Nintendo Switch settings you should be using?
When Nintendo introduced gamers to the Switch, early commercials described the system as highly mobile, and home consoles. It’s mostly true, but reality rarely does in the sense of idealists. If you want to maximize the Switchs space, you should enjoy the consoles. With the standard settings, you can...
game-news24.com
Free Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokemon Go Players: Crackling Voltage!
The crackling competition in Pokemon GO will bring a new raid rotation. It’s a main attraction: a release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to the Mega Raids. There are also solid options in the Premiere and Three levels. Today’s raid guide for Pokemon GO players will help you to get together to defeat Jolteon in the three-tier Raids. Let’s start with it.
game-news24.com
Gungrave G.O.R.E. received all-new Bunji update
Prime Matter and Studio IGGYMOB have released a new update for Gungrave G.O.R.E., because they gave the Bunji update to the players. The game makes it really do that Binji can access every level of this game, so you’re just interested in playing it everywhere. He’s available, but he’s also threw in a ton of updates to get the most out of the character, and to a lot more upgrades. We got a letter below, since the update is now available.
game-news24.com
The Valderas Museum Map Could Return during 2 season 2 of MW2
According to new teases by a insider, the Map of Valderas Museum which was originally commissioned during the Beta 2. The maps were never released in Modern Warfare, despite being one of the first maps that fans were required to play back in September 2022. We were only weeks away...
game-news24.com
Heaven Dust Collection To receive Switch Physical Edition
Super Rare Games announced they will release the Heaven Dust Collection, both of the major titles in one banner for Nintendo Switch. When partnering with indienova, the game will bring the two titles in their most updated form and provide some additional features for long-time fans. That company will just make a thousand copies for people to snag, and even if they’re sold out, they won’t be released again. To buy tickets starting February 2 and reading more about the catalog below, you can make your order.
Comments / 0