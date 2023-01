Pioneer Valley High School Junior Kaleolani 'Kale' Ilac was granted his wish of becoming a diplomat for a day when Make-A-Wish Foundation took him and his family to the United Nations headquarters in New York. The post PVHS junior has Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled with visit to the United Nations headquarters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

