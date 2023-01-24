Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire: Man, 74, dead; smoke alarms sounded
RACINE, Wis. - A 74-year-old man died in a house fire in Racine Sunday, Jan. 29. Two others in the residence, also in their 70s, managed to get out safely. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Woodland Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials say smoke...
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
Family and friends mourn the loss of Jeanette Jimenez, killed near 15th and Becher
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, family and friends honored the life of 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez. Jimenez was shot and killed last Thursday near 15th and Becher. Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide, but no suspect has been found. Balloons were released near where she was killed. Dozens showed up to...
Silver Alert canceled, Kenosha man found safe
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert was canceled for Robert Badillo, 86, of Kenosha, Authorities said Badillo was found safe Sunday. There was concern after Badillo was reported missing on Saturday evening. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!
Man charged, accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
One dead, two injured in Racine house fire
Fatal pedestrian crash: Milwaukee man struck twice by different vehicles
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 59, was crossing the street when he was struck by a first car on 33rd and Burleigh streets. Milwaukee police say the impact caused him to fall to the ground when another vehicle struck him. Police are investigating the fatal accident that happened on...
Pewaukee girl with brain cancer dies
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 5-year-old girl, Delaney Krings, recently died. Last month, we covered Krings' battle with brain cancer. Hundreds of people held a parade in her honor for her birthday last month. The Pewaukee native also received more than 15,000 cards from all over the world.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
Hit & run crash near 35th & Hope leaves 1-year-old dead late Friday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old boy is dead after a crash near 35th St. and Hope Ave. at around 11:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 27. Police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman with the 1-year old inside collided with a Dodge Caravan. According to police, occupants inside...
One-year-old killed in crash, driver arrested
Fatal shooting of 46-year-old man early Saturday morning near 35th & Sarnow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
Pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, struck and killed Friday night at 33rd & Burleigh
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m., near 33rd and Burleigh Streets. A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, causing him to fall on the road. The pedestrian was still on...
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
One killed in shooting near 36th and Lisbon
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
