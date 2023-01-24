ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougar boys fall 81-56 at Swansboro for third straight loss; Pirates lean on long ball with 12 treys

SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys basketball team fell at Swansboro 81-56 on Thursday for its third straight 3A Coastal Conference loss. The Cougars (10-7 overall) took an early deficit and never recovered, slipping to fifth place in the conference at 1-4. On Friday at Dixon, however, Croatan righted the ship with a 62-56 triumph at Dixon but still sits in fifth. Further results from the game at Dixon were not available.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 26, 27 & 28

Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Joe Harper. Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

John Volosin, 71; no service

John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home. There are no services at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Paul Kerwin, 87; incomplete

Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, died Monday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Patricia Styron, 87; private service

Patricia "Dawn" Styron passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will celebrate her life privately. Dawn was born to the late Roosevelt and Gladys Davis on July 27, 1935. She married her true love, Kemp, on November 1, 1950. They were married for almost 70 years until his passing on April 25, 2020. Together they raised 3 children, with Dawn being the sole caretaker for much of the time as Kemp was working on various NOAA ships for over 31 years. Dawn's love for her family and friends was shown through her love of cooking. Her kitchen was always open to anyone who visited. Today she gained her wings and joined all of her loved ones gone before her.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ruth Maloney, 88; service Jan. 30

Ruth Mae Maloney, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

NC Sea Grant partners with CCC, ECU to protect shorelines

— NC Sea Grant is collaborating with Carteret Community College and East Carolina University to develop a framework for programs to protect the state’s shorelines, as well as create living shoreline training courses and a certification program. NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC hosts state community college presidents’ conference

— Community college presidents from across the state gathered Jan. 25-27 at Carteret Community College (CCC) for their winter quarterly meeting. It’s the first time CCC has hosted the NC Association of Community College Presidents (NCACCP) conference, where presidents get briefed on a variety of issues impacting the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). Fifty-two of the state’s 58 community college presidents signed up for the event.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sandra Chadwick, 77; service later

Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Simple gifts send a message

I am writing to thank Morehead City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy