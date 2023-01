Marilyn Page has been one of the central energy sources for the Deming Gem & Mineral Society since moving to Deming in 2003. Her love of working with stones and gem quality minerals began in New Hampshire. Marilyn was attracted as a young girl to the “real” black & white granite readily found there. Now she puts her love of stones into sharing what she has amassed by teaching classes for children on the weekends, usually in jewelry making and small loom beading.

DEMING, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO