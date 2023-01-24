Read full article on original website
Sail away on your next vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line
According to a recent study, nearly 80% of Americans report a high degree of excitement about travel in 2023. Cruise and Travel Expert and Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel is joining us now to discuss travel tips, top destinations, and how Norwegian Cruise Line is helping travelers sail away in 2023!
Pet fish goes on 'shopping spree' using owner's credit card and Nintendo Switch
WASHINGTON (TND) — Credit card fraud is apparently so easy that even a pet fish can do it, according to one gaming channel on YouTube. A series of random choices from a pet fish is said to have led to it using its owner's credit card to make online shop purchases by way of Nintendo's popular video game console, the Switch. The "crime" was caught on a live stream and later shared in its own video.
