Senator Mike Braun Discusses Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana Senator Mike Braun joined other Republicans Wednesday in a press conference discussing the debt ceiling. With him were Senators Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and Rick Scott. They discussed how the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives will attempt to...
Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years

WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
