South Huntington schools station armed security outside buildings

South Huntington schools will begin stationing armed guards around all buildings starting next month. The South Huntington school board unanimously voted on Wednesday night to implement armed security outside of schools. The guards will not be stationed inside the buildings and will only enter if there is an emergency. Guards...
HUNTINGTON, NY
SUNY rolls out $53 million to hire more faculty

New York’s state university system will roll out $53 million earmarked in the current budget to hire more faculty. SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. made the announcement during his first visit to Long Island on Thursday. Stony Brook University — a SUNY flagship campus — will receive $12 million.
STONY BROOK, NY

