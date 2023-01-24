Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Shows What Her Hair Looks Like Without Extensions
While the Kardashians aren't going out of their way to tell everyone about the cosmetic procedures they've completed, they don't exactly keep it a secret that they engage in some pretty high-level visual trickery in order to come off a certain way in photographs, TV, and social media. Article continues...
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Is In Her Private Family Group Text After LA Earthquake: Photo
Kim Kardashian revealed who was in her private family group text — dubbed “OG’s Positive People” — as she shared a screenshot from a conversation after an earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. Initials for KJ, KJ, KJ, KK, RK and along with a Minnie Mouse image, could be seen — revealing that mom Kris Jenner, younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Khloe Kardashian, brother Rob and eldest sibling Kourtney (known to be a big Disney fan, hence the Minnie photo) were all included.
One Green Planet
Petition: Urge Kim Kardashian to Denounce Keeping Dogs in Garages
A recent TikTok video posted by Kim Kardashian’s daughter upset many of Kim’s followers. The video seems to show her two dogs living in the garage in a tiny enclosure. Allowing animals the freedom to move around and be social with their humans are a vital component of their well-being. The video has since been deleted, but nothing has been said by Kim following the backlash, which makes it all the more suspicious. Please sign this petition to urge Kim Kardashian to denounce the idea of keeping dogs in garages and encourage her followers to only adopt animals if they can give them a forever home!
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Kourtney Kardashian Lets Her Kids Skip School and "Lay In Bed All Day" On "Bad Days"
Parenting isn't easy. Especially when your kids are having a rough time at school. That's probably why an aspect of Kourtney Kardashian's parenting style has sparked a debate among parents online. During the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Kourtney revealed that she lets her kids skip school and lay in bed all day when they're having a "bad day."
Kourtney Kardashian Only Got Her $18 Erewhon Smoothie After Kris Jenner Was Rejected
Like a true momager, Kris Jenner, managed to finesse Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Potion smoothie with Erewhon after she, herself, was rejected.
Diamond From Diamond & Silk Passes Away, Her Death Sparks COVID Debate on Twitter
Political commentator Lynette Hardaway has passed away on January 9, 2023. She is perhaps better known by her online persona, Diamond. She was one-half the Black conservative vlogging and political commentating duo, Diamond & Silk. She is survived by her sister Rochelle (Silk) and news of her passing was shared...
TikTokers with ADHD are going viral for sharing their 'food hyperfixations'. A psychologist breaks down the intense cravings that often end in utter disgust.
"Influencers have a level of credibility that is equated with medical professionals in popular culture — at least among young people — and that's really wrong," said one psychologist.
Kanye West Could Actually Be Barred From Meeting New Wife Bianca Censori’s Family In Australia
Kanye West's married life with Bianca Censori may be facing a major hurdle by way of his attempts to visit her family in Australia.
Meet a mom who takes care of people's babies while they make huge parenting decisions.
This article originally appeared on 04.08.16I'm trying desperately to be respectful of the person speaking to me, but my husband keeps texting me.First he sends me a selfie of him with Rafi*, then it's an account of who stopped him on his way into the NICU.
Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’
A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After...
Meghan Markle Torched for ”Whining” About Not Being Able to Afford $14.65 Million Home
Actress/British Royal Family member Meghan Markle was slammed for saying it "doesn't feel too good" not being able to afford $14.5 million home.
Kylie Jenner Looks Unimpressed As Irina Shayk Wears Same Lion’s Head Dress As Her
Kylie Jenner is going viral on social media for her reaction to Irina Shayk walking the runway at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show on Jan. 23. Irina hit the catwalk in a one-shouldered black dress from the designer, which was accessorized with a giant faux lion’s head on one shoulder. Kylie wore the same exact look, sporting a strapless black dress with the lion’s head. However, while Kylie’s faux lion head had its mouth closed, Irina’s was baring its teeth.
Inquisitr.com
New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.https://www.inquisitr.com
Comments / 1