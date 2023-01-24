A recent TikTok video posted by Kim Kardashian’s daughter upset many of Kim’s followers. The video seems to show her two dogs living in the garage in a tiny enclosure. Allowing animals the freedom to move around and be social with their humans are a vital component of their well-being. The video has since been deleted, but nothing has been said by Kim following the backlash, which makes it all the more suspicious. Please sign this petition to urge Kim Kardashian to denounce the idea of keeping dogs in garages and encourage her followers to only adopt animals if they can give them a forever home!

3 DAYS AGO