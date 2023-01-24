ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Shows What Her Hair Looks Like Without Extensions

While the Kardashians aren't going out of their way to tell everyone about the cosmetic procedures they've completed, they don't exactly keep it a secret that they engage in some pretty high-level visual trickery in order to come off a certain way in photographs, TV, and social media. Article continues...
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Is In Her Private Family Group Text After LA Earthquake: Photo

Kim Kardashian revealed who was in her private family group text — dubbed “OG’s Positive People” — as she shared a screenshot from a conversation after an earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. Initials for KJ, KJ, KJ, KK, RK and along with a Minnie Mouse image, could be seen — revealing that mom Kris Jenner, younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Khloe Kardashian, brother Rob and eldest sibling Kourtney (known to be a big Disney fan, hence the Minnie photo) were all included.
Petition: Urge Kim Kardashian to Denounce Keeping Dogs in Garages

A recent TikTok video posted by Kim Kardashian’s daughter upset many of Kim’s followers. The video seems to show her two dogs living in the garage in a tiny enclosure. Allowing animals the freedom to move around and be social with their humans are a vital component of their well-being. The video has since been deleted, but nothing has been said by Kim following the backlash, which makes it all the more suspicious. Please sign this petition to urge Kim Kardashian to denounce the idea of keeping dogs in garages and encourage her followers to only adopt animals if they can give them a forever home!
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace

It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Kourtney Kardashian Lets Her Kids Skip School and "Lay In Bed All Day" On "Bad Days"

Parenting isn't easy. Especially when your kids are having a rough time at school. That's probably why an aspect of Kourtney Kardashian's parenting style has sparked a debate among parents online. During the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Kourtney revealed that she lets her kids skip school and lay in bed all day when they're having a "bad day."
Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After...
Kylie Jenner Looks Unimpressed As Irina Shayk Wears Same Lion’s Head Dress As Her

Kylie Jenner is going viral on social media for her reaction to Irina Shayk walking the runway at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show on Jan. 23. Irina hit the catwalk in a one-shouldered black dress from the designer, which was accessorized with a giant faux lion’s head on one shoulder. Kylie wore the same exact look, sporting a strapless black dress with the lion’s head. However, while Kylie’s faux lion head had its mouth closed, Irina’s was baring its teeth.
