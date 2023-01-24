Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 27th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 27th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police are responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once at the...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman
37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
'Absolutely horrific': Charlotte police chief reacts to fatal Memphis police beating
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the videos of Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop this month showed "one of the most heinous acts of law enforcement" he had seen in his 31-year career. Jennings made the remarks after attending a faith demonstration in Marshall Park...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Recently Changed Policy To Reduce Risk Of Traffic Stops Turning Deadly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff recently implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the risk of traffic stops turning deadly. On September 19, 2022, MCSO adopted a new policy that deputies will no longer pull over drivers for low-level offenses as the basis for the traffic stop.
860wacb.com
Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts
21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
'Express Stops' to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
860wacb.com
Judge Gives Taylorsville Woman Ten Days In Jail
Heaven Michelle Cole, age 32 of Taylorsville, was ordered to detainment by an Alexander County District Court Judge on Monday, January 23rd. She was placed in the County Detention Center for 10 days for violation of the terms of her probation.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting
31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
iredellfreenews.com
Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell working to spread information about substance misuse; ‘In the Know’ event set for February 7
Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell Director Shane Nixon has been traveling the county in January, sharing information about substance misuse with 10 civic, youth, and faith-based groups. He’s also spreading the word about the first “In The Know” Community Conversation About Substance Misuse at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on February 7.
WBTV
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
A group of about 50 people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters and ended in Marshall Park. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash. Licensed counselor Felice Hightower offers advice after release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage.
Publix sets date for Huntersville store opening
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It seems Publix has set the date for its next supermarket opening in the region. According to its website, the grocer’s store at North Creek Village in Huntersville will have its grand opening on Feb. 8. It is the anchor tenant of North Creek Village,...
Sentenced Shelby man distributed heroin, fentanyl in Meck, Gaston counties: DOJ
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug dealer from Shelby was sentenced to more than 17 years Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Shelby resident Chadwick Strong, 45, will serve over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. Beginning […]
Rock Hill nonprofit holds event in honor of fallen detective
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A non-profit in York County held its biggest event to date in honor of a fallen sheriff detective who was killed in the line of duty. Mike Doty was killed during an ambush in 2018. Three other officers were hurt. The shooting inspired Hungry Heroes, who works to fee first responders each year.
WBTV
Meck County woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It's a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources.
Shelby man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug trafficking
CHARLOTTE — A Shelby man was sentenced to more than 17 years behind bars for drug trafficking, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. On Jan. 25, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney sentenced 45-year-old Chadwick Javon Strong, known as “Izeem...
860wacb.com
Body Found And Identified In Burke County
On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
