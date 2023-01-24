ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 27th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 27th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police are responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman

37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts

21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
MAIDEN, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting

31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
iredellfreenews.com

Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell working to spread information about substance misuse; ‘In the Know’ event set for February 7

Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell Director Shane Nixon has been traveling the county in January, sharing information about substance misuse with 10 civic, youth, and faith-based groups. He’s also spreading the word about the first “In The Know” Community Conversation About Substance Misuse at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on February 7.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death

A group of about 50 people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters and ended in Marshall Park. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash. Licensed counselor Felice Hightower offers advice after release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage. Product Test: Producer Emily helps...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meck County woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run crash

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found And Identified In Burke County

On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

