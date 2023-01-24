31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO