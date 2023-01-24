Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation

Governor Walz announces entire 2023 budget 07:22

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments.

"With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.

The budget outline released by Walz's office includes checks sent back to Minnesotans, from $1,000 to up to $2,600. It also includes cutting taxes on seniors, updating taxes on capital gains, and increasing public pension plans for retirees.

Walz's office also said that the budget included plans to invest in tribal colleges and Indigenous students, working to reduce carbon emissions, modernizing the state's IT infrastructure, and promoting the full legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Walz's budget proposal is a more than $50 billion plan to fund government services and schools over the next two years. Paid medical and family leave and free school lunches have been at the top of the Walz agenda since winning his re-election in November.

Walz is scheduled to present his full budget document will be released at 1 p.m., and then legislators will take the reigns from there. They'll use the governor's proposal as a starting point, then see where their priorities align.

Legislators will need to draft a two-year budget plan before they adjourn, but arguably their biggest challenge will be deciding what to do with the state's $17.6 billion budget surplus.