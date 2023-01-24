Woodstock Police honor employees with awards

Former Woodstock Police Chief Calvin Moss, second from right, was honored with the department's Legacy Award. From left to right: Captain Matt O’Keefe, Chief Robert Jones, retired Police Chief Calvin Moss, Assistant Chief of Police Mark Hand. Woodstock Police Department

The Woodstock Police Department recently honored department personnel for outstanding achievements in 2022 at its annual awards banquet.

The following annual awards were presented at the Jan. 19 banquet:

Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Ron Sinfelt

Officer of the Year – Officer Josh Buckner

Rookie of the Year – Officer Justin Hinkle

Civilian of the Year – Valerie Williams

Volunteer of the Year – Tori Hand

The department also presented the Legacy Award to former Woodstock Police Chief Calvin Moss, who led the agency from 2012 to 2022.

According to Woodstock Police, the Legacy Award is presented for a person or organization who has had a significant impact on a large number of people and has improved the quality of life in Woodstock and beyond.

The following officers received Distinguished Service Awards:

Lieutenant Mike deCocq

Sergeant Ron Hughes

Corporal Madeline Brown

Officer Yvonne Letzin

Officer Ledarrion Poole

The following WPD employees received Departmental Commendations:

Mary Ogg

Art Ogg

Amberly Robinette

Detective Marsha Allen

Officer JoAn Willingham