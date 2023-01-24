Woodstock Police honor employees with awards
The Woodstock Police Department recently honored department personnel for outstanding achievements in 2022 at its annual awards banquet.
The following annual awards were presented at the Jan. 19 banquet:
Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Ron Sinfelt
Officer of the Year – Officer Josh Buckner
Rookie of the Year – Officer Justin Hinkle
Civilian of the Year – Valerie Williams
Volunteer of the Year – Tori Hand
The department also presented the Legacy Award to former Woodstock Police Chief Calvin Moss, who led the agency from 2012 to 2022.
According to Woodstock Police, the Legacy Award is presented for a person or organization who has had a significant impact on a large number of people and has improved the quality of life in Woodstock and beyond.
The following officers received Distinguished Service Awards:
Lieutenant Mike deCocq
Sergeant Ron Hughes
Corporal Madeline Brown
Officer Yvonne Letzin
Officer Ledarrion Poole
The following WPD employees received Departmental Commendations:
Mary Ogg
Art Ogg
Amberly Robinette
Detective Marsha Allen
Officer JoAn Willingham
