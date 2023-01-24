ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

14-year-old honorary police officer Johnny Kinney remembered

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Johnny Kinney, a 14-year-old honorary police officer who was laid to rest on Monday, is being honored by the East Hanover Police Department.

In July 2022, Kinney was honored as a police officer and issued a real, personalized East Hanover police badge, number 21.

In a Facebook post, the East Hanover Police Department wrote, “throughout Johnny’s battle he redefined the words strength, bravery, courage and what it means to be a warrior.”

“He positively impacted everyone he met and single handedly united our entire community,” the post reads.

Credit: East Hanover Police Department

