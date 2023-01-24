Texans Set Second Interview with Broncos Coach Ejiro Evero

The Texans have scheduled a second interview for their head coaching vacancy with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

According to reports, the Houston Texans have scheduled a second interview with Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching position .

The interview will take place on Wednesday.

Evero now joins Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in a second round of interviews , with Kafka set to make the trip to Houston on Wednesday as well.

The 42-year-old reportedly impressed Texans decision-makers during his first interview, and despite the lack of head coaching experience under his belt, is considered a major up-and-coming head coaching candidate in the league.

Alongside his interview with Houston, Evero has interviewed for each of the four other head coaching openings, in Denver, the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

The Atlanta Falcons also requested to interview Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, but the Broncos reportedly blocked that request.

Under Evero, the Broncos finished ranked seventh in total defense, 14th in scoring defense, and second in third-down defense, despite trading top pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.

Before his time with the Broncos, Evero spent five seasons with the Rams, serving as the safeties coach from 2017-2020.

He was then promoted to the role of secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021, helping the Rams bring home a Super Bowl win.

