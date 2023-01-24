ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Wrestling: Warriors travel far and wide; Mercurio third at tourney

By Peter Lindblad
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 3 days ago

Scattered all over the state, Waunakee wrestlers traveled far and wide last week, beginning with a dual meet in Milton against the Red Hawks.

Madison Mercurio made a big splash at a girls tournament hosted by Wausau West on Saturday, while the Warrior boys faced some tough competition at an invite in Whitnall that same day.

Here’s a review of all the highlights:

Milton 47, Waunakee 28Three pins weren’t enough for the Warriors to defeat the Red Hawks on their home mat, even though Waunakee got off to a hot start.

“We started the dual at 160,” said Mark Natzke, head coach for the Warriors. “We started out on the right track picking up wins in four of the first six matches.”

Burns pinned Kaleb Wendt in 3:12 to open the meet, with McCoy Smith (182) and Jack Schweitzer (220) doing their part for the Waunakee cause, as both outlasted their opponents.

“Aiden Burns has started to make an impact for us in the lineup and started us out with a huge pin to get us started in the dual,” said Natzke. “McCoy Smith and Jack Schweitzer both picked up close 3-1 wins for us. They both grinded out hard-fought matches and picked up huge takedowns to pick up the victories. McCoy picked up his takedown in the last few seconds of the second period and Jack picked his up in overtime.”

At 285, Jackson Lenzendorf pinned Liam Droessler in 1:42, while Gabe Guralski scored a 12-1 major decision at 138 over Tyler Rateike and Gabe Metzler made a great first impression, pinning Kaiden Fitterer in 2:54.

“Gabe Guralski was able to pick up a win for us later in the dual, dominating from start to finish,” said Natzke. “Gabe Metzler wrestling his first match back from an injury started out his high school career on the right track, dominating his match from the start before picking up the second period win. In the dual we grinded out some hard-fought victories but came up short in picking up bonus points in the dual to come out on top as a team.”

Zelinsky DualsThe Warriors went 2-3 as a team in duals at Whitnall, but two of those losses were tight throughout and decided by only a few matches, according to Natzke.

“We started out on the right track versus Whitnall/Greendale winning 49-30 and picked up seven pins in the dual,” said Natzke. “Then we wrestled Mukwonago, one of the best teams in the state, and came up short. It allowed us to see how we stack up against some of the best teams. While we came up short in some matches, it allowed us to wrestle some good individual matches in the dual.”

Moving to pool play, Waunakee lost 45-34 to Stoughton and Mukwonago 48-36 but did manage to defeat Merrill 39-33.

“Against Stoughton we were able to win six matches, but came up short in a few others and were unable to score extra bonus points to get the victory,” said Natzke. “Versus Merrill we were able to win seven matches picking up six wins by pin or forfeit to get the win. Walker Banning filling in on varsity was able to get a pin for us and McCoy Smith sealed the victory with a pin late in the dual. Versus Muskego we won six matches all by pin or forfeit but came up short. We had some matches that could have gone either way where we had the lead or our opponent on the back but couldn’t seal the deal and ended up losing those matches, where a victory in one of those matches could of helped us pull out the victory.”

Guralski had a big day for Waunakee, going 5-0, while Mason Spear, Dane Spencer and Schweitzer all finished with records of 4-1. Smith finished 3-2, as Connor Cutsinger, Coltan Nechvatal, Banning and Lenzendorf all had two wins.

JV Challenge Series FinalsAiden Burns finished in third place, while Quinn Pfeiffer was the consolation champ, losing early to the eventual runner up and wrestling back in the consolation bracket, according to Natzke.

“Both wrestlers had the opportunity to wrestle against some of the toughest JV wrestlers in the state and both put together a good quality tournament,” said Natzke.

Challenge Series Girls TournamentMercurio had a solid showing, taking third after losing in the semifinals to the eventual champion by decision.

“Madison wrestled a great tournament and showed that she is one of the best girls in the state at 132 competing against some of the best girls in the state in a preview of what the state tournament could look like for the girls,” said Natzke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WAUKESHA, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: What’s the level of concern?

The Wisconsin Badgers are struggling. After losing five of their last six games, Badgers fans are left wondering whether this team will even qualify for the NCAA Tournament in March. And there is good reason to think they won’t. A few reasons include the obvious lack of scoring production, minimal...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
BELOIT, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
MIDDLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Poblocki moving to New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a long time after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News...
JANESVILLE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Check out these Rock County events coming up in February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some things to do in Rock County, we have some great ideas!. Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us Thursday to discuss a couple events coming up in February. Check out Leigh Mills’ interview with Christine...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
302
Followers
530
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy