Monroe County, FL

wpde.com

6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies: Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPDE) — One of the twin boys at the center of an AMBER Alert in Ohio last month has died. Police told WSYX that officers were called to Ky'air Thomas' home for a medical emergency late Saturday night. Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were in their...
DAYTON, OH
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
COLUMBIA, SC

