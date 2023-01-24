Read full article on original website
wpde.com
6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies: Police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPDE) — One of the twin boys at the center of an AMBER Alert in Ohio last month has died. Police told WSYX that officers were called to Ky'air Thomas' home for a medical emergency late Saturday night. Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were in their...
wpde.com
"Horrific, shocking": SC officials respond to release of Tyre Nichols body cam footage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies are speaking out in response to the release of body cam footage Friday that shows a brutal confrontation between Tyre Nichols and five Memphis police officers. ***WARNING*** The following footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. WATCH THE...
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
wpde.com
Abortion access in NC: Democrats propose more protections while Republicans seek limits
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic state lawmakers in Buncombe County have joined together with other local lawmakers throughout North Carolina in support of abortion access. The state Democratic Caucus has introduced a bill that would “in essence” protect abortion access by codifying Roe v. Wade into state law....
Are you disappointed that the State isn't seeking death penalty for Murdaugh?
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
wpde.com
Donald Trump makes first 2024 campaign appearance in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former President Donald Trump made a presidential campaign appearance in South Carolina on Saturday, marking his first campaign event since announcing the 2024 run back in November 2022. The campaign event was held on the State House grounds with Trump starting nearly two hours later...
wpde.com
SC AG: Financial services company to pay $45 million for sales of unregistered securities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Financial services companies Nexo, Inc. and Nexo Capital, Inc. will pay $45 million in a settlement over allegations of breaking South Carolina law by offering and selling unregistered securities. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the settlement in a press release on Jan. 27....
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
Myrtle Beach woman uses winnings from scratch-off lottery ticket she got as Christmas gift to win $150K Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release. The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and […]
22 alleged drug dealers arrested in massive South Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
