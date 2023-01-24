ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Truth Serum
5d ago

OK. Biden and Pence discovered, notified appropriate authorities, and turned documents over to Archives. Trump stole and refused to turnover classified docs ... that's the difference.

Judith Mohrmann
5d ago

So, it's commonplace for a vice president to have documents that might be considered classified? At least they both turned the papers over to the archives. Nothing was purposely taken, and neither tried to keep the papers that they found.

WILL
5d ago

You’ve got documents, you’ve got documents, you’ve got documents, we’ve all got documents!!!!!!!!!!!!

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
