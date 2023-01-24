ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

McEachin returns to lead Clayton police department

CLAYTON, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — For those of you who don’t know me, I worked for the Clayton Police Department from 2005 to 2016. At that time, I left to seek other career challenges. I have been back in Clayton for a few months now, and I am getting settled in.
Concord City Council rejects Seeno partnership

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 28, 2023) — They said no to Seeno. This morning the Concord City Council voted to reject Concord First Partner’s proposed term sheet for the development of the Concord Naval Weapons Station. Local developer Albert Seeno III holds a 45% interest in CFP. Mayor Laura...
Lima offers gourmet dining experience with Peruvian flair

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — Tower Grille, Ravioli’s, EJ Phair and Yum Squared are among the casualties of COVID-19 and high rents among non-franchise restaurants surrounding Concord’s Todos Santos Plaza. The Peruvian restaurant Lima has ended up being the sole survivor. After almost closing a couple...
East Bay Park District held swearing-in ceremony for 2023 Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY AREA, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — The East Bay Regional Park District held a swearing-in ceremony for four newly elected Board members recently. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier attended the January 17, 2023 Board of Directors meeting for the occasion. DeSaulnier swore in new Board Directors Olivia...
Did winter storms damage your property or business in Contra Costa County?

In order to qualify for Federal Disaster assistance for private residents, the County must demonstrate exceptional private property and business losses due to the recent severe Winter storms. Did you experience damage to your property or business? If so, the county invites you to fill out the brief County Winter Storm Damage Survey by clicking here.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrol on Friday

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol 1/27/23 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. They will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord Police Department remains committed to keeping the...
