Arizona State

Eagles C Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Chiefs as he sets to face his brother Travis in the Super Bowl

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have one Super Bowl ring each. One of them will double his tally in two weeks at the expense of the other. Jason, a center for the Philadelphia, blocked for the Eagles backfield as they cruised past the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship, a win that included four Philadelphia rushing touchdowns. Hours later, Travis caught seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as his Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller for the AFC championship. The two will now line up for opposing sides when the Eagles and Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. They'll be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NEW YORK STATE
Trevor Immelman embracing second act in golf as CBS's new lead analyst: 'I was blown away'

For a long time — most of his playing career, actually — Trevor Immelman never really wanted to get into the broadcast booth. “I never thought about it at all while I was playing,” Immelman told Yahoo Sports. “I was extremely single-minded, focusing on myself and my own game and how I could try to get better and achieve the goals I set out for myself.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

