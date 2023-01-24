Read full article on original website
Eagles C Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Chiefs as he sets to face his brother Travis in the Super Bowl
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have one Super Bowl ring each. One of them will double his tally in two weeks at the expense of the other. Jason, a center for the Philadelphia, blocked for the Eagles backfield as they cruised past the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship, a win that included four Philadelphia rushing touchdowns. Hours later, Travis caught seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as his Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller for the AFC championship. The two will now line up for opposing sides when the Eagles and Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. They'll be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce calls Cincinnati mayor a 'jabroni' as Chiefs return Bengals' trash talk
When the Cincinnati Bengals were calling the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium "Burrowhead Stadium," in reference to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, it seemed like a bad idea. When the Cincinnati mayor had a dumb stunt to ask if Burrow was Patrick Mahomes' father, it was beyond repair. The Chiefs didn't say...
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs beat Bengals to win AFC thanks to crucial penalty that sets up game-winning field goal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ankle was an issue. So was a fast, hard-hitting, opportunistic Cincinnati defense and a Bengals team that simply wouldn’t go away. In the end though, Patrick Mahomes was Patrick Mahomes and that was enough to get Kansas City into the Super Bowl. Mahomes,...
NFL betting: Bettor places $300K bet on Bengals to score at least 24 vs. the Chiefs
A bettor is very confident in the Bengals’ ability to score at least three touchdowns on Sunday in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Someone placed a $300,000 bet on the Bengals to go over 23.5 points at BetMGM. The bet has -120 odds, so if the Bengals score 24 or more, that bettor will win $250,000.
Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suddenly questionable for AFC Championship game with a back injury
The Kansas City Chiefs may be without Travis Kelce for the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Kelce, despite being a full participant in practice on Friday, was a late addition to the team’s injury report. He was listed as questionable for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a back injury, though specifics of that injury are not yet known.
Trevor Immelman embracing second act in golf as CBS's new lead analyst: 'I was blown away'
For a long time — most of his playing career, actually — Trevor Immelman never really wanted to get into the broadcast booth. “I never thought about it at all while I was playing,” Immelman told Yahoo Sports. “I was extremely single-minded, focusing on myself and my own game and how I could try to get better and achieve the goals I set out for myself.”
