49ers’ Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The 49ers won 41-23. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.

San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

The police said they were called to Omenihu’s home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and part of their defensive line rotation.

He had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks in the regular season and added two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild-card win over Seattle on Jan. 14.

Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game but was able to return. He is listed as day to day this week before the NFC title game on Sunday at Philadelphia.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

