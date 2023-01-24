ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

WTIP

North Shore Health shares changes to Care Center and re-elects board officers

The first North Shore Health board meeting included traditional organizational duties such as the reelection of board officers, board assignments, and delegation to CEO/Administrator. In addition, during the Jan. 19 meeting, the board discussed recent changes to the Care Center and welcomed a presentation regarding senior care from Dan Nelson, the director of community engagement for LeadingAge Minnesota.
GRAND MARAIS, MN

