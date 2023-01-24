ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd win

By Morgan Whitley
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wori3_0kPbWgwX00

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy ( KDVR ) — Mikaela Shiffrin made history Tuesday at just 27 years old with her 83rd win after racing the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, etching herself into the history books as one of the greatest skiers of all time. With the 83rd win, Shiffrin beat Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record .

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Of Shiffrin’s 83 wins, 51 have come in slalom, 18 in giant slalom, five in super-G and only three in downhill. This was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

Will this January make it into the Denver weather record books?

Vonn was 33 when she got to 82. If Shiffrin continues to compete at this level for many more years, she could set her own standard, which could be well above 100 wins.

“It’s mindboggling, really, when you think about the number of years she’s had this level of performance and at an early age,” said U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic, who also coached Vonn at the end of her career. “She’s a remarkable person and a remarkable athlete. Maybe once in a lifetime you see somebody like this.”

Shiffrin now inches one win closer to the overall record between men and women that is currently held by Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin is just four wins away from breaking that record of 86 victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Frank Reich is officially the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the franchise confirmed Thursday. Reich, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach, began his coaching career as an intern for Tony Dungy in 2006. After working his way to wide receivers coach, he headed west, eventually becoming the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Georgia man located after damaged vehicle found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in NC, officials say

BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a missing Georgia man was found Thursday after his damaged vehicle was found parked at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in North Carolina, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:21 p.m. search crews located 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry, Berry was in a remote […]
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

North Carolina church loses nearly $800k for new sanctuary in scam

ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A church’s dreams of building a new place of worship were put on hold after they became victims of a scam. “It was shocking. We went through emotions of shock, hurt, and ultimately a sense of loss,” Stephen Robbins, Associate Pastor at Elkin Valley Baptist Church said of the moment they realized hundreds of thousands […]
ELKIN, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy