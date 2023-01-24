Read full article on original website
Commercial Drivers Forced To Choose Between Their Jobs And Their Medicine, Federal Law Is Clear
Individuals are disqualified to drive commercial motor vehicles if they use any Schedule I controlled substance. Can commercial drivers be medical marijuana patients?. Of course, they can. The question is – will they lose their jobs if they use the medicine prescribed by their doctor? Should they have to choose?
