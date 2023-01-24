ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Junior College Offensive Lineman Issiah Walker Commits to Purdue Football

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Purdue football bolstered its depth up front by earning a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Issiah Walker on Tuesday. He spent last season at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kans.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program and head coach Ryan Walters have earned the commitment of Issiah Walker, a junior college offensive lineman that spent last season at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kans.

Walker is a former four-star prospect out of Norland High School in Miami in the 2020 recruiting class. He made an official visit to campus on Sunday and announced his commitment on Tuesday.

Walker had 17 offers coming out of high school and took official visits to South Carolina and Florida. He was originally committed to the Gamecocks but flipped his decision to sign with the Gators before enrolling at Gainsville in January 2020.

However, he entered the transfer portal in May of the same year before leaving for his hometown college of Miami (Fla.) where he had to sit out the season due to NCAA transfer rules. Walker redshirted during the 2021 season and never saw the field for the Gators or Hurricanes.

Walker chose to commit to Purdue after receiving offers from Marshall, Western Kentucky and New Mexico, among others.

He will have up to three years of eligibility when he joins the Boilermakers. The program has already bolstered its offensive line through the transfer portal by adding Bowling Green's Jalen Grant.

Purdue lost starting offensive lineman Spencer Holstege this offseason. He announced his commitment to UCLA via the transfer portal after spending the last four years in West Lafayette.

For highlights from Walker's season at Butler Community College, CLICK HERE .

