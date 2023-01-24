Austin Psych Fest returns in 2023. After evolving into Levitation, the annual fest returns to its original location, Austin’s The Far Out Lounge, on April 28-30. And today it’s announced its lineup for this year. For its 15th anniversary, Austin Psych Fest will feature performances from Toro y Moi, Cuco, Yves Tumor, The Black Angels performing their 2008 album Directions to See A Ghost, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Crumb, The Raveonettes, Mdou Moctar, Los Bitchos, Vieux Farka Touré, Acid Mothers Temple, Night Beats, Bratty, Automatic, Acid Dad and more. Plus more acts will be announced in the coming months. Check out the full lineup so far on the poster above or over at the festival website.

