Kinderhook, NY

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
ALBANY, NY
Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany

A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
ALBANY, NY
Is it Legal to Repair Rather Than Replace a CPAP Machine?

It was 2011 when Schenectady handyman Dave West fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into oncoming traffic. The accident left his heart in a state of atrial fibrillation and six of his ribs cracked. It wasn't until later that he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which caused the crash. As if getting a good night's sleep wasn't already hard enough, this condition randomly starts and stops your breathing as you sleep. People who suffer from sleep apnea have to wear a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine in order to sleep soundly. Otherwise, like West, they could stop breathing as much as once every second at any given moment (Andrew Waite, The Daily Gazette).
SCHENECTADY, NY
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation

There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
BUFFALO, NY
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors

They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
TROY, NY
Dutchess County Issues Scam Warning About Latest EBT Card Skimming

Dutchess County Government issued a statement urging residents to protect their EBT Benefits against thieves. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
