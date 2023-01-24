Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany
A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
Beloved Schenectady Burrito Joint Will Close For Good This Weekend
A popular Schenectady spot for burritos, wings, and more will close on Sunday. And if you ever have spent any time in the downtown area of the Electric City, I am pretty sure you have enjoyed the burritos, wings, and margaritas at Bombers Burrito Bar. After a 107.7 GNA Secret...
Twin Brothers Have Big Plans to Develop Land Near Rensselaer Train Station
There may be some major development of a large piece of property across from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station. The Twin brothers who own the property have big plans that they intend on presenting to the city soon. The Albany-Rensselaer Train Station Could Use Amenities Around it. Twin brothers Bill and...
Is it Legal to Repair Rather Than Replace a CPAP Machine?
It was 2011 when Schenectady handyman Dave West fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into oncoming traffic. The accident left his heart in a state of atrial fibrillation and six of his ribs cracked. It wasn't until later that he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which caused the crash. As if getting a good night's sleep wasn't already hard enough, this condition randomly starts and stops your breathing as you sleep. People who suffer from sleep apnea have to wear a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine in order to sleep soundly. Otherwise, like West, they could stop breathing as much as once every second at any given moment (Andrew Waite, The Daily Gazette).
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Downtown Troy Landmark To Have Bright, Boozy Future After Closing
Last November, Clement Frame and Art Gallery announced they would be closing their doors for the last time in 2023. After running the business since 1967, Tom and Ray Clement decided it was time to retire. Clement Frame moved into one of Troy's most iconic storefronts in 1998 - the...
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
There’s Good And Bad News From One Capital Region Board Game Café
Fans of Capital Region board game café staple Bard and Baker have good news and bad news for the year ahead. While one branch is undergoing a major expansion, another will be closing up shop in 2023. Bard and Baker brought the board game café craze to the Capital...
4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation
There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
Police Send Warning After Girl was Allegedly Abducted in Rensselaer County
Police in Rensselaer County posted a message on their Facebook page to warn residents about an abduction that allegedly took place in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Wednesday. The North Greenbush Police edited out the name of the person who posted it, but their allegations were terrifying...
Family Feud Loved Canajoharie Crew so Much They Invited Them Back!
This is the kind of family you want to hang out with - unfiltered, self-deprecating, and wildly fun!. Shout out to the Logan family from Canojahrie who spent a few episodes battling other families on CW's Family Feud, and they didn't disappoint. But, have we seen the last of them?
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors
They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
Back At SPAC! DMB Announces Summer Saratoga Dates And New Album
The most popular Saratoga Performing Arts Center act is coming back this summer. Dave Matthews Band announced they'll play SPAC almost one year to the day after they smashed a huge Saratoga record in 2022. DMB loves playing shows in the Capital Region and SPAC is almost always a yearly...
Level Bon Ton at Wilton Mall & Build Apartments? Not So Fast!
There has been a plan for Wilton Mall for quite some time. The first part of the plan is to level Bon Ton and start building luxury apartments. However, there has been some lasting resistance from a few. What is The Plan?. Wilton Mall has been declining rapidly. The Bow...
Saratoga County Sees Uptick in Overdoses Offers Free Rescue Kits
The opioid epidemic is on the rise in the Capital Region and Saratoga County has seen an uptick in overdose deaths. Officials in Saratoga County have started to distribute free kits to help battle the crisis. What is Being Offered?. The Saratoga County Department of Health is teaming up with...
Dutchess County Issues Scam Warning About Latest EBT Card Skimming
Dutchess County Government issued a statement urging residents to protect their EBT Benefits against thieves. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0