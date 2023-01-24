Read full article on original website
How Southern West Virginia helped build America
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, many overlook Southern West Virginia and the importance it played during America’s Industrial Revolution. The once-booming towns that now sit quiet or that have been overtaken by nature were once home to some of the hardest-working people in the world who helped keep America moving.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia's famous tourist locations.
DHHR appoints new commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance
A new commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance has been appointed.
West Virginia has lowest racial/ethnic wealth gap in the U.S.
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has the lowest racial/ethnic wealth gap in the nation.
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
A Closer Look: Rural West Virginia animal shelters tackle post-pandemic challenges
Right now shelters across the country are being inundated with animas needing help. National groups are attributing it to many factors including the high price of pet food and the increase in daily household expenses.
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants to improve ecology across West Virginia
Two grants will be invested in various environmental projects in West Virginia, according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban.
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings
West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say "would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee."
Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.
Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards
In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
