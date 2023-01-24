ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Lootpress

How Southern West Virginia helped build America

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, many overlook Southern West Virginia and the importance it played during America’s Industrial Revolution. The once-booming towns that now sit quiet or that have been overtaken by nature were once home to some of the hardest-working people in the world who helped keep America moving.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Number of children in foster care going up, linked to drug epidemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is saying that the number of kids in foster care is continuing to go up. Children’s Home Society of W.Va. child and family services supervisor, Jodi Null says that the number of foster kids is steadily over six thousand children in the state’s custody that are outside of the parent’s home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards

In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

