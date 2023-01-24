ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Cool and cloudy for South Florida

South Florida will see daytime highs near 70 today with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will hang on throughout the weekend as well. Temperatures, however, will gradually rise. Highs on Saturday are expected in the middle 70s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by Sunday. There is just a...
WPBF News 25

International Kinetic Biennial returns to Boynton Beach

The 2023 International Kinetic Biennial is a free art exhibit and symposium. The event features artists, designers and performers aimed at engaging the community in contemporary kinetic art. The sixth Kinetic Biennial will present the outdoor kinetic artworks and turbines for 10 months in downtown Boynton Beach starting on Friday,...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

From cool to very warm

From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. It is a cool and cloudy day here in South Florida, and high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s. Plus, the chilly northerly winds will make it feel cooler than the actual temperatures all day. A passing showers are possible and winds will be a little gusty at times out of the north/northeast.

