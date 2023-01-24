From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. It is a cool and cloudy day here in South Florida, and high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s. Plus, the chilly northerly winds will make it feel cooler than the actual temperatures all day. A passing showers are possible and winds will be a little gusty at times out of the north/northeast.

