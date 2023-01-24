Read full article on original website
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Viewing for Fort Pierce mass shooting victim Nikkitia Bryant to be held Friday, Jan. 27
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The viewing for the mother killed in the mass shooting in Fort Pierce will take place Friday, Jan. 27. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. According to her family, Bryant was standing at...
'Enough is enough': Dozens attend funeral for mother killed at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Dozens of people attended the funeral for a mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce. Twenty-nine-year-old Nikkitia Bryant was standing at a food truck with her 9-year-old daughter when she was shot. A horse-drawn...
Anger, confusion and tears: Local reaction to the Tyre Nichols video
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For local reaction to the Tyre Nichols video, WPBF stopped by a barber shop in West Palm Beach and watched thevideo with members of our community. On a busy Friday night, it was complete silence in the room. That turned into collective gasping and asking why.
Kazumi Garden brings unique plants to GreenMarket in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you head down to the GreenMarket, you will come across a new, pretty unique display of plants!. Kazumi Garden creates a moss base on the plant called "Kokedama", which means ball of moss. The company says it helps create a habitat that helps promote health and relaxation.
Cool and cloudy for South Florida
South Florida will see daytime highs near 70 today with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will hang on throughout the weekend as well. Temperatures, however, will gradually rise. Highs on Saturday are expected in the middle 70s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by Sunday. There is just a...
International Kinetic Biennial returns to Boynton Beach
The 2023 International Kinetic Biennial is a free art exhibit and symposium. The event features artists, designers and performers aimed at engaging the community in contemporary kinetic art. The sixth Kinetic Biennial will present the outdoor kinetic artworks and turbines for 10 months in downtown Boynton Beach starting on Friday,...
From cool to very warm
From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer,. It is a cool and cloudy day here in South Florida, and high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s. Plus, the chilly northerly winds will make it feel cooler than the actual temperatures all day. A passing showers are possible and winds will be a little gusty at times out of the north/northeast.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue expanding service dog training program for veterans
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is breaking ground on a facility that will allow the Rescue to expand its veteran service dog training program and board dogs for free if their owner is deployed in the military. Terry Braun was just 20 when he was drafted and...
