ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway

Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sola Salons opens studios in Barton Creek Square

Sola Salons can be accessed from the mall parking lot or by entering inside the mall. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Sola Salons opened in December at Barton Creek Square and hosts independent professionals offering a range of services from hairstyling to tattooing. The studio is currently at 48% capacity, consisting of...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary

RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development

Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy