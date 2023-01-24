Read full article on original website
Whataburger Eyes Leander Location
The location is estimated to take up 3409 square feet and cost around $2,600,000 to build.
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
Pizzeria Casa Nostra permanently closed in Spicewood
Pizzeria Casa Nostra in Spicewood closed at the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Pizzeria Casa Nostra, located at 21209 Hwy. 71, Spicewood, closed its doors at the end of December. The pizzeria sold its building to the Lake Travis Community Library District. The district is expecting to complete its...
fox7austin.com
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
Pure Barre studio coming to Georgetown in May
A Pure Barre studio will open in Georgetown in May. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Dalia and Sam Inman plan to open a Pure Barre studio in May in the Wolf Ranch Town Center at 1015 W. University Ave., Ste. 507, Georgetown. The company, which has multiple studios in Austin and Cedar...
Sola Salons opens studios in Barton Creek Square
Sola Salons can be accessed from the mall parking lot or by entering inside the mall. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Sola Salons opened in December at Barton Creek Square and hosts independent professionals offering a range of services from hairstyling to tattooing. The studio is currently at 48% capacity, consisting of...
The Linden Residences marks topping out in downtown Austin
The new high-rise project topped out in December 2022, and construction is expected to wrap up in late 2023. (Courtesy The Linden Residences) Developers behind The Linden Residences, a 28-story tower in the northern portion of downtown Austin, marked the high-rise's topping out Jan. 25 ahead of its completion later this year.
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
Residential development at East Austin tank farm property under review
A rezoning request for a property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard could bring housing to the property located on the former East Austin tank farm site. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A rezoning request for property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard was placed on hold Jan. 24 following debate over...
New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary
RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
abc7amarillo.com
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
67 Kitchen ups the ante for great egg rolls in Hutto
The family-owned food truck sells authentic Asian cuisine in addition to a variety of popular Asian drinks. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) 67 Kitchen opened Jan. 8 within the food truck court known as The Hutto Escape, located at 209 Farley St., Hutto. Manager Angelika Tud Tud, who is the sister of...
CBS Austin
Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
New speed limits for Round Rock drivers
Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park.
Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development
Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
