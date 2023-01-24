Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Joe Biden Says He Won't Let Republicans Wreck the Economy in Response to Efforts to Abolish Income Tax, Social Security
President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he would not allow the Republican party to destroy the U.S. economy during his first meeting with Democratic leaders in the newly elected Congress, according to The Hill.
Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years
WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
San Diego Union-Tribune
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops
A rapidly expanding group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms to provide real-time maintenance advice to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield
