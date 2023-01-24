ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Georgia Recorder

Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years

WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
San Diego Union-Tribune

How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops

A rapidly expanding group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms to provide real-time maintenance advice to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield

