Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Patients got used to emailing their doctors with health questions during the pandemic. Now hospitals are charging them.
Hospitals across the country have begun to charge patients for some correspondence with their doctors, after telehealth boomed in the pandemic.
Can you tell if your gas stove is hurting your health?
The debate over whether or not to ban gas stoves may have started as an environmental issue — and then became a political issue — but it's also a health issue.
Comments / 0